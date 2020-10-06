Donald Trump Compares Coronavirus to the Flu in Tweet That Sets off Social Media
President Donald Trump is continuing to downplay the severity of the coronavirus pandemic following his own diagnosis that left him hospitalized for three nights. Just hours after being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center, the president, on Twitter, encouraged Americans to "live with" the virus while comparing it to the flu.
Shared Tuesday morning, Trump, reminding social media that flu season is just around the corner, wrote that "many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu." He asked, "are we going to close down our Country?" before declaring, "we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid."
Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as reported by WXYZ, it is estimated that between 12,000 and 61,000 die from the flu each year. In 1968, however, an estimated 100,000 people died of the flu. In comparison, in the United States, coronavirus deaths have surpassed 200,000, with more than 7.4 million positive cases.
The president's remarks came just after he again downplayed the pandemic while speaking from the White House upon his return home Monday night. Addressing the American people, the president said that the American people cannot let the pandemic "dominate your lives" and encouraged them to "get out there." He told them, "you're gonna beat it," citing improvements in medicine. Just as those comments had, his Tuesday morning tweet immediately set off social media.
Wait, you downplayed COVID-19, but now you're up-playing the flu, which you wrongly said covid was like?
You can't change the subject, Spanky. This shit ain't over.
210,000 have died, and people are STILL dying from it.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 6, 2020
Getting infected with the coronavirus turned Trump into a monster who doesn’t give a damn about the American people.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 6, 2020
You haven’t learned shit.— David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 6, 2020
Dude what are you talking about? People with flu symptoms or even a simple cold are gonna have to assume they have Covid. It’s going to be a complete mess. And you obviously aren’t up for the challenge of defeating the virus. Well, Joe Biden is. That’s why I voted for him.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 6, 2020
ANNNNND We're back to "Just The Flu'
Time is a flat circle https://t.co/yDnsmDtE0D— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 6, 2020
Donald Trump doesn't care whether you live or die. Whether you support him or not, your life is completely inconsequential to him. https://t.co/GvDvhZAxPP— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 6, 2020
FACT Check: Covid is not far less lethal than the flu. The Flu. The Flu kills between 12,000-61,000 people per year. Covid has killed 210,000 in just 7-8 months!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 6, 2020
He could have used his platform simply to encourage people to get flu shots. Even just the most basic statement supporting public health and safety. Instead we get this garbage about "learning to live" with disease. Easy for him to say when our taxes pay for HIS health care.— Jennifer Hodges (@JHodgesEsq) October 6, 2020
Reckless statement. Vote Blue.— BeagleLover (@JuJuBeagle) October 6, 2020
So this is the message you want to stick with? Not everyone wear a mask so we can reduce the virus and go back to opening up the country? You’re sticking with it is what it is? I pray for your humiliation election night, when you’re voted out.— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) October 6, 2020
Trump pro-virus PSAs are deeply, deeply weird https://t.co/dBgU0qqTgg— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2020
The coranavirus is “more deadly than your, you know, your — even your strenuous flus.” - @RealDonaldTrump to Bob Woodward. https://t.co/h5emhf3FEI— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) October 6, 2020
You wake up just to lie, huh?
This is easily searched. pic.twitter.com/VwIK5NproU— Ebony Jade Hilton, MD (@EbonyJHilton_MD) October 6, 2020
He’s back to “It’s just the flu” which is where he started in February.
:-)— Guy Whotweets (@I8rmnky) October 6, 2020