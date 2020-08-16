Donald Trump's Children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Mourn 'Uncle Robert' Following His Death at 71

✖

President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, passed away on Saturday night, and his family is in mourning. In the hours that followed, the president's children and other family members posted their tributes to the late businessman on social media. Even Trump's political opponents put their grievances aside for heartfelt condolences.

Robert Trump died on Saturday night in a New York City hospital, according to a report by CBS News. White House officials said that he had become seriously ill, but they did not disclose a cause of death. The president reportedly visited his brother in the hospital on Friday before his passing. At 71 years old, Robert was one of the family members who remained most close to the 74-year-old president in the last several years. Trump issued his statement on the loss to the press rather than on social media.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," the president said. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

The president's children shared similarly mournful messages about Robert on social media. Some, such as Ivanka Trump's tweet, were addressed directly to their late uncle. "Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always," she wrote.

Robert Trump was an incredible man - strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 16, 2020

Ivanka shared the same message on Instagram, where she posted a black-and-white photo of Robert and the president hugging recently. Meanwhile, Eric Trump extolled his uncle's virtues, calling him "an incredible man — strong, kind and loyal to the core." Finally, Donald Trump Jr. wrote simply: "Uncle Rob, we love you and we will miss you. R.I.P."

So far, the president's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump has not addressed her uncle's passing on social media. Tiffany comes from the president's second marriage to Marla Maples. Of course, the president's youngest son, Barron — from his current marriage to Melania Trump — is too young to have an independent social media presence.

Uncle Rob, we love you and we will miss you. R.I.P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2020

Robert Trump had reportedly spent several days in the hospital's intensive care unit back in June, possibly foreshadowing his passing. In the replies to the Trump family's tweets, many Americans noted that they have had similar struggles with sick family members throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Some wondered how the president safely visited Robert in the hospital without exposing himself to the virus.