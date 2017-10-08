Donald Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooter ‘Probably Smart’ in TV Interview

During an interview with former governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee for the Christian television network Trinity Broadcasting, Donald Trump called the Las Vegas shooter, “probably smart.”

The president, who has been calling domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock “sick” and “demented” in other interviews all week, associated a word rarely heard from presidents when talking about perpetrators of mass shootings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This was a sick person — but probably smart,” Trump said.

Social media was not a fan of the comments, especially as Trump bashed the Mayor of Puerto Rico who has been working tirelessly for her people, stating she is “not very capable,” but chose to call Paddock, a mass shooter who killed 58 and injured 500 others, “probably smart.”

Tonight Trump said the Vegas shooter was “probably smart,” and San Juan’s mayor is “not very capable.” One of these people is a white man. — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 8, 2017

In one interview, Trump went out of his way to call the mayor of San Juan “not a very capable person” and a mass murderer “probably smart.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2017

Trump calls the crime scene in Las Vegas “Wonderful”, and he says Stephen Paddock is “probably smart”. Am I going out on a limb to think he wouldn’t have said this if the killer was Muslim? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 8, 2017

“This was a sick person — but probably smart” 👈🏿 trump klux klan referring to the Vagas terrorist…that’s straight up white privilege y’all — R Wesley W7 (@R_Wesley_W7) October 8, 2017

With a week nearly passing, investigators are starting to form a picture of Paddock. ABC News reports that some law enforcement officials are discovering that the 64-year-old had severe mental illness that was likely undiagnosed.

Sources go on to tell the news agency that the portrait constructed from interviews with hundreds of people interviewed over the past week shows Paddock, though financially successful, had difficulty interacting with people. Described as standoff-ish and disconnected, he was a man who had difficulty establishing and maintaining meaningful relationships.

On Oct. 1 Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring 500 more. While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, police have said it was “obviously premeditated.”