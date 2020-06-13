Donald Trump's Campaign Begins Selling 'Baby Lives Matter' Amid Growing 'Black Lives Matter' Protests

✖

The campaign for the re-election of President Donald Trump has been selling baby outfits that bear the 'Baby Lives Matter' slogan. The onesies, which were originally offered as a promotion ahead of the annual March for Life in January, are currently listed as a "limited edition" item, also noticed by CNN.

While the items aren't exactly new and meant to highlight Trump's support of the anti-abortion movement, they are resurfacing as Civil Rights protests across the country have continued into their second week. The protests, sparked by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis Minnesota on May 25, are calling for an end to police brutality and fundamental changes to departments. The president, however, has regularly endured criticism for his handling of the situation, including for his co-opting of the phrase Black Lives Matter.

On Thursday at a roundtable event in Dallas, Texas, the president floated the possibility of an executive order to handle the largely-peaceful protesters. He claimed that "if [authorities] are really gonna have to do a job, if somebody is really bad, you're gonna have to do with it real strength, with real power." He also referenced his call with governors earlier in June, where he criticized them for being "weak" in their own response to the protesters. "I said, we're gonna have to dominate the streets. And I was criticized for that statement. And they said, 'That's such a terrible thing.'" In closing, he claimed that "we're doing it with compassion if you think about it." He also said that the federal government would be "dominating the streets with compassion because we're saving lives."

Trump also addressed Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Twitter Thursday, calling him a "radical left governor" and claiming they were "being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before." After demanding they take their city back, he referred to the protesters as "ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY."

In addition, the president recently defended some of his racist remarks, particularly quoting the line "when the looting starts, the shootings starts." While the quote originates from former Miami police chief Walter E. Headley, Trump was apparently referring to former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, who in 1978 urged the city to "vote white." Trump claimed that the words were not meant "as a threat," but "that's really just a fact because that's what happens."