Domino’s Offers 50% off All Pizzas But There’s a Catch

If you’re craving pizza, Domino’s is the place to order from! The leading pizza restaurant chain is currently offering customers 50% off all pizzas now through Sunday, March 13. However, there is one massive catch – the deal is only being offered to the chain’s Canadian customers, meaning those living just south of the border will not be able to score the discount.

The chain announced the deal on Instagram and Twitter, asking fans, “sooo what’s everyone ordering?” The deal is available for online orders only with the code 87FB and can be used on over 20 different pizzas, according to the Daily Hive. Domino’s customers certainly seemed excited by the news, with one person writing, “Yesss extravaganza here I come.” Several others jumped in with their orders, one person commenting, “Bacon pizza!” as somebody else wrote, “Philly cheesesteak.”

Although the deal is only available to Domino’s customers in Canada, those in the U.S. aren’t entirely out of luck. The pizza chain announced a new deal in late January that is set to last through May: carryout tips. Customers who select “carryout” when they place their Domino’s order can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order.

“It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino’s store to your door,” Art D’Elia, Domino’s executive president – chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “As a reward, Domino’s is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it.”

The $3 tip is only eligible for online orders placed at Dominos.com or through the Domino’s app. After placing their carryout order, customers can then claim the $3 coupon code, which will be sent via email. Customers $3 Carryout Tip by Sunday of the same week the order was placed. Orders placed on Sunday must be claimed the same day. That coupon code is redeemable for another online carryout order placed the following week. However, there is a minimum purchase of $5 before tax and gratuity. Domino’s noted that customers can combine their carryout tip with their favorite carryout offer, “making for a tasty deal.” The deal runs now through Sunday, May 22.