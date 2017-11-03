Doctor Delivers Baby Dressed as the Joker

The Joker is adding a new item to his resume that may make him seem a little less villainous. It turns out that the criminal mastermind has a knack for delivering babies.

On the night of Halloween, Justin and Brittany Selph arrived to the Henry County Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee ready to welcome their third child. In an odd coincidence of events, the man set to be overseeing the delivery was the Batman arch nemesis himself, The Joker.

Dr. Paul Locus, the OB at the hospital, had dressed as The Joker in preparation of handing out candy that night and was still in costume when the Selphs arrived.

“He was dressed in The Joker attire when we arrived at the hospital; he left that afternoon while my wife was still in the waiting phase, to go home and hand out candy,” Justin Selph told BuzzFeed News. He went on to add that they were hoping he’d stay in costume for the delivery. “I actually joked with my wife earlier in the day, after we had first seen that he was dressed that way, that I should go get some face paint and fix her up as Harley Quinn, The Joker’s girlfriend. But infortunately we didn’t.”

Baby Oaklyn Selph was welcomed into the world at 8:20 pm on Halloween night, greeted by the sight of a smiling Joker, who managed not to ask her “why so serious?” The following say, Dr. Locus returned in his normal work attire, joking “Sorry I couldn’t make it in last night, glad to see the delivery went well.”