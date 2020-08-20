DNC 2020 Night 4: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

After officially kicking off Monday night, the Democratic National Convention is winding to a close on Thursday, Aug. 20. With a number of major events set to take place on this final night of the national event, including Joe Biden officially accepting the Democratic party's presidential nomination, here’s everything that you need to know about DNC 2020 night four.

The fourth and final night of the convention, which has been an all-virtual gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic, will begin at 9 p.m. ET and last until 11 p.m. Viewers will be able to watch the event from home by tuning into major broadcast networks. ABC will begin coverage at 7 p.m. on both ABC News and the network's streaming site, ABC News Live. CBS, meanwhile, will provide convention coverage from 10-11 p.m., though coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on CBSN. CNN’s coverage will start at 9 p.m., with Fox News also hosting coverage. NBC News will air a nightly special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, with digital coverage also being provided on NBC News NOW.

Coverage will also be provided by C-Span, which will be providing coverage on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org, and C-SPAN Radio, MSNBC, PBS NewsHour as well as PBS’ digital platforms, and Noticias Telemundo, which will livestream coverage on NoticiasTelemundo.com, along with its virtual mobile app and on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, according to TV Guide. The event will also be streamed by the Democratic National Convention, which can be accessed by clicking here. The DNC apps can be downloaded on your Smart TV or streaming TV device. The coverage can also be viewed through the following TV providers: AT&T Uverse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD), AT&T DirectTV (Channel 201), Comcast Xfinity Flex (say "DNC" into your Xfinity Voice Remote), and Comcast X1 (say "DNC" into your Xfinity Voice Remote).

After delegates formally nominated Biden via a roll call vote Tuesday, a "Roll Call Across America" that occurred across 57 states and territories, Biden is expected to officially accept the nomination on Thursday. He will do so virtually from his home in Delaware, the DNC previously confirmed.

The theme for the night is "America's Promise." Along with a speech from Biden, who will be introduced by former President Barack Obama, speakers will include Sen. Cory Booker. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Sen. Chris Coons. The Chicks are also expected to perform.