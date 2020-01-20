Disturbing Video Reveals Chaotic Moments Shots Are Fired at 9ine Ultra Lounge in KC, Leaving 2 Dead and 15 Injured

A video from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has emerged online, showing the terrifying scene where 15 people were shot and two were killed. The shooting broke out on Sunday night, and a video filmed during the gunfire is now circulating online. The tragedy has put the gun law debate back into the public consciousness.

The video from Sunday’s shooting found its way onto social media just hours later, and was posted by news outlets, journalists and activists. It is about 13 seconds long, and it includes the sounds of gunfire and disturbing image of people running, screaming and lying on the ground.

Warning: The below video may include images that are disturbing to some viewers.

NEW: Disturbing video shows chaotic moments when shots were fired in parking lot of 9ine Ultra Lounge in KC. We know two people are dead, 15 hurt— 3 critically. Police believe gunman is one of the two people dead @KMOV #KCShooting 🎥: @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/bpBINooikO — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) January 20, 2020

Part of the clip follows one person carrying another in their arms as they run across the parking lot, apparently fleeing danger. In another section, a person lays in the middle of the parking lot, apparently conscious but unable to move as others call out to to them.

The disturbing images come from the 9ine Ultra Lounge, where shooting broke out late on Sunday night. According to local CBS News affiliate KCTV5, police say the attack started at 11:30 p.m. and ended shortly after.

Authorities believe there was just one shooter on the “chaotic scene,” and say he was taken down by an armed security guard. The shooter has not been identified, and the victims are still being treated.

Two people passed away in the attack, and 15 others were hospitalized. Three of those were reportedly in critical condition on Monday morning.

So far, no motive for the shooting has been identified. However, the video was sadly familiar to those on social media who have seen mass shootings in recent years. It drew a lot of grief and outrage on social media, where users wondered why this was becoming such a common sight.

“Firearms and tribalism, American problems that no one wants to solve or even temper much. Extremely sad,” one person wrote.

“Yup, this is how some in our country celebrate victories. No logic; no common sense,” added another.

Many users were especially distraught because this was not even the only mass shooting on Sunday. Another took place in San Antonio, Texas.

“A shooting in a bar in Texas happened as well, I don’t care what party you are this needs to stop, we can still have gun rights but make it harder to get guns if your criminals or mentally ill,” someone tweeted.