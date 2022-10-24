Disney World's Animal Kingdom's Top Thrilling Attractions and More

Disney World fanatics or those who are interested in visiting the beloved theme parks have a lot to look forward to. It's been 50 years since the first park opened, and they only get better with time. While many flock to Magic Kingdom to take in Cinderella's castle and family fun and E.P.C.O.T. to dine around the world, many are unaware of all that Animal Kingdom Theme Park has to offer. Since its debut on Earth Day in 1998, it's become one of Disney's most beloved and toured parks with something for everyone to enjoy. At 580 acres, it's the largest theme park in the world, with tons of surprises in store.

Set in a distant world and surrounded by nature and safari, guests will experience exotic animal encounters at unexpected turns and exhibit options in the zoological theme park. But aside from the beautiful scenery, the park has tons of thrill tucked in between its cultural voyage. Begin with a ride on Pandora—The World of Avatar, where riders will hike under mountains that hover mysteriously above before boarding a reed boat to travel through a mystical Pandoran river that glows with bioluminescent life. From there, don't miss your chance for a flight like never before, when you climb aboard the back of a living, breathing banshee on Avatar Flight of Passage.

Take a break and head back to earth to take in thousands of animals in their natural habitats throughout the park. Spot them while exploring on Kilimanjaro Safaris, or trekking Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, at the base of the Tree of Life and even around the Park's outermost edges. At the heart of Discovery Island, the heart of the park sits the Tree of Life, which commemorates all living things and their place at life's center.

Rollercoaster lovers can search no further as you back voyage to Yeti up Earth's tallest peak on Expedition Everest or travel through time on DINOSAUR. Looking for some live entertainment? Dive into a spectacular stage show—filled with puppets, singers, and other performers—with Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…And Beyond! And delight in a larger-than-life show filled with songs and pageantry at Festival of the Lion King. Showtimes can be found on the My Disney Experience app, and on display all over the park.

Grab a snack in between excursions, or if you have the time, dine in at one of the finer dining establishments in the park. Flame Tree Barbeque is a quick service stop with delicious meats fresh off the grille. A highly-reviewed favorite is Tiffins, a table service restaurant offering some of the best African-infused theme dishes.