Disney World Announces New Hours After Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has announced that its parks will resume normal business hours beginning Saturday, Oct. 1 for all four of the resort's parks. The Typhoon Lagoon, which was closed due to Hurricane Ian, will reopen Sunday, Oct. 2. Initially, a phased reopening plan was announced. It quickly shifted. Deadline reports that Cast Members and park staffers have already been notified they can return to work. Millions in the area have been flooded and without power after the storm's wrath.

Reservations are required for Saturday's re-opening, and are only available for the resort's hotel guests who have been sheltering in place for the past two days under the law enacted due to the storm. Full details on hours and events at Walt Disney World can be found on the website.

Neighboring park Universal Studios has also announced plans to reopen after Hurricane Ian unleashed 14 inches of rain and winds up to 60 mph in Orlando. There has been some damage, but the park will reopen in phases beginning Friday, Sept. 30. Photos and videos shared across social media displayed some areas of the park under several feet of water. Rides and attractions impacted include Incredible Hulk Coaster, with the lower tracks showing damage, which are normally suspended over the park's lagoon. After the flooding, the tracks were submerged in the lagoon.

Flood waters also impacted the resort's CityWalk and Portofino restaurant, which are adjacent to Double Tree by Hilton hotel and the I-4 Express near the park. A large hole blew in the side of the building that houses Jurassic Park River Adventure. Per park officials, there are continued "assessment and recovery efforts" as they plan a "phased reopen" but only for the guests of the resort's hotels who rode out the storm there. Which section of the parks will reopen first is not yet clear.