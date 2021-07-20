Disney Park's Hall of Presidents Reveals First Look at Joe Biden Animatronic

✖

Six months after he took the Oath of Office and was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Disney Parks on Monday shared a first look at President Joe Biden's audio-animatronic to be added to Disney World’s famed Hall of Presidents this summer. The iconic attraction, located in Magic Kingdom Park, first opened in 1971 and "has brought to life the heritage of the United States and shared the symbolic importance and uniqueness of the office of the President."

According to the Monday release, Imagineers have been working on the Biden animatronic for the past several months, and the animatronic will be on display when the iconic attraction reopens in August. Donning a dark suit and red-and-blue striped tie, the animatronic will be paired with a delivery of the presidential oath of office recorded at the White House by Biden himself just for the attraction, as is tradition. The attraction will also feature a table beside Biden with aviator sunglasses and peach blossoms, a nod to his home state of Delaware.

Disney has offered a first look at President Joe Biden being added to The Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom. The attraction will reopen to guests in August. pic.twitter.com/5Q2tyiHPm8 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 19, 2021

"Every detail comes together to create a realistic and symbolic glimpse into the office of the President through the years, from the carefully tailored clothing to the props, documents and furniture placed throughout the stage," Disney Parks said in the release. "Next time you visit, you may notice the table next to President Biden is adorned with a few special items, each with their own significance to the President—including peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators as a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses."

When the Hall of Presidents reopens to guests in August, the Biden animatronic will take center stage, surrounded by the replicas of the nation's former presidents. This included former President Donald Trump's animatronic, which according to the release "will take its place on stage among those who have previously served." Trump’s animatronic took center stage from December 2017 until January 19, 2021, the day of the Hall of Presidents' temporary closure. An exact date for the reopening has not been provided at this time.

While Biden himself has not publicly comments on his Hall of Presidents animatronic counterpart, plenty of people on social media have weighed in. Several people have quipped that they are holding out hope that the animatronic says, "come on man, you know the deal," while others have said the animatronic bears little resemblance to the president, with one person instead stating that it looks more "like SNL's Jim Carrey?"