Police Hunt Attempted Murder Suspect Who Escaped on Trip to Hospital

Denver police are still on the hunt for attempted murder suspect Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, who escaped from deputies at a hospital last week. It is the second time in less than a year that the 23-year-old is at the center of a police manhunt.

According to The Denver Channel, Venzor-Gonzalez escaped Denver Sheriff’s Department deputies at Denver Health Medical Center at about 6:30 a.m. on March 19. An employee at the hospital saw the inmate run from the hospital. Six hours later, police completed their active search of the hospital and the area around it, but Venzor-Gonzalez was still on the loose.

On Friday, authorities raised the reward for information leading to the arrested and prosecution of Venzor-Gonzalez to $10,000, reports The Denver Channel.

“We have no idea where he is,” Commander Barb Archer told reporters on Thursday. “If we did, we’d already have him in custody.” Archer said finding the suspect is the department’s “top priority.”

Police thought they were close to finding him on the night after he went missing, but were incorrect. Archer said police thought he was in a vehicle police shot at in Denver. One man was killed and another wounded in the shooting.

Police describe Venzor-Gonzalez as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing his dark green inmate uniform, which has the letters “CCMF” on the back. He might be in a 1998 blue Honda with licence places OMH216.

Authorities said Venzor-Gonzalez is considered dangerous.

Daria Serna, spokesperson for the Denver Sheriff’s Department, said the deputies taking Venzor-Gonzalez to the hospital were pulled from transport rotation duties, but are still working in the Denver Sheriff’s Court Services department. Serna said deputies typically rotate between court and transport services.

Last fall, police searched for Venzo-Gonzalez after he allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and a 1-year-old child at gunpoint, according to The Denver Channel. Police found the woman and child, Samantha and Zahid Adams, but did not find Venzor-Gonzalez until later.

“We are seeking the communities’ help for information,” Denver Police spokesman Sonny Jackson told The Denver Channel on Thursday. “There is no significant update.”

Photo credit: Fox 31