Delta Zeta Sorority Chapter Accused of Racism, Bullying by Former Member
A Delta Zeta sorority chapter has been accused of racism and bullying by a former member. On Twitter, user @Sarah_hosey recounted the situation she witnessed, which she says started with a group text chat wherein a number of White sorority members from Arkansas Tech's Greek Life made racial comments about a Black woman leading a "seminar on social injustice and oppression."
The user went on to state that when she brought this to the attention of the college's leadership, as well as the sorority leadership, she was bullied. She also stated that she was forced out of the chapter "for speaking out against my sorority for condoning these actions." The user also shared many screenshots to support her claims, some of which reveal that other members of the sorority knew she was being "alienated." Scroll down to read the first hand account of what she experienced.
For speaking out against my sorority for condoning these actions. You see, the president along with several members of the executive board were involved in the conversation. When I brought the situation to the attention of the Dean of Students at ATU I was told there was nothing-— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
To her saying they were “so sorry they mocked her race and joked about her being shot by an active shooter” as if that somehow made up for it. As you can see, no one was immune from their jokes. Women tearing down WOC. Nice. pic.twitter.com/vytkmWrMdw— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
At the time this conversation was taking place in our chapter GroupMe, I was working in the campus tutoring center. Seeing these notifications come in on my phone made my stomach sick. I showed my co workers and they were equally disturbed.— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
When word got out that I was upset about the GroupMe conversation and had gone to Kevin Solomon (who was over Greek Life at the time) I was written to standards for “breaking sorority confidentiality” where the standards board suspended me with the recommendation to be dismissed. pic.twitter.com/bxW0wJ0SvV— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
The reason I have covered up the names of the girls involved is because I know this happened 4 years ago. I’m not posting these for them to be bullied. I know that the comments made back then do not represent the views of {some} of the girls who participated in the conversation.— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
It’s situations like this. It’s the blind eye that’s turned by PEOPLE IN POSITIONS OF POWER. Say THEIR names— Kevin Solomon. Amy Pennington. Bailey Taylor. Allison Parks Taylor. Will Frankenbarger.— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
That enable the systemic racism in college organizations.
The President threatened to fine anyone $100 for talking to me after I was dismissed from chapter. And if that wasn’t enough, she created a narrative to tell people when people asked why I was kicked out. She claimed that I had stole money from DZ when I was VP of Finance,— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
When I reported the bullying to @ArkansasTech they told me that since they did not have video evidence of anything happening, there wasn’t anything they could do.— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
where I found myself questioning every part of myself and my relationships with my friends. It was a period of self reflection that in the end made me a better person, but I’m not going to lie—I almost didn’t make it out of that depression alive.— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
But were too afraid to speak up. They made an example out of me. A sick and twisted way to do it, & I have to wonder what their hearts look like today. Bailey Taylor never apologized to me, no one who was involved with my dismissal has EVER admitted being wrong or took ownership— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020
Months ago I tried to reach out to Bailey to see if we could talk through things and bury the hatchet. For closure on my end, I guess. Bailey Taylor still has no comment on the issue. She blocked me 😬 pic.twitter.com/MZqFiZBRuS— sj (@Sarah_hosey) July 7, 2020