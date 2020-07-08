Delta Zeta Sorority Chapter Accused of Racism, Bullying by Former Member

A Delta Zeta sorority chapter has been accused of racism and bullying by a former member. On Twitter, user @Sarah_hosey recounted the situation she witnessed, which she says started with a group text chat wherein a number of White sorority members from Arkansas Tech's Greek Life made racial comments about a Black woman leading a "seminar on social injustice and oppression."

The user went on to state that when she brought this to the attention of the college's leadership, as well as the sorority leadership, she was bullied. She also stated that she was forced out of the chapter "for speaking out against my sorority for condoning these actions." The user also shared many screenshots to support her claims, some of which reveal that other members of the sorority knew she was being "alienated." Scroll down to read the first hand account of what she experienced.