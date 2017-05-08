Woman Stabs Father To Death ‘While Re-Enacting Scene From The Mummy Returns’

27-year-old Christina Nicassio was distraught over a heartbreak, causing her to stab and kill her father, inspired by having recently seen The Mummy Returns and claiming, “someone who can’t love someone else, they stab their father.”

Allegheny County Police arrested Nicassio, Allegheny Force Football Club head coach and personal trainer, holding her in Allegheny County Jail until a self-inflicted injury required her to be moved to a hospital.

Her father, 69-year-old Anthony Nicassio, was an internist and primary care physician at Greater Pittsburgh Medical Associates-UPMC.

Police and paramedics responded to a 911 call around 3:30 AM Saturday morning, finding Dr. Nicassio with the knife still in his chest.

Dr. Nicassio’s wife told police that Christina had recently been through a traumatic break-up, and out of concern for their daughter’s well-being, attempted to persuade Christina to admit herself to a hospital. When the couple tried to aid Christina into their vehicle to go to the hospital, she grabbed a knife, which Dr. Nicassio attempted to take from her, causing Christina to stab him.

Christina revealed in an interview that the week prior to the incident, she broke up with her fiancée.

When asked about the motivation for her actions, Nicassio was at a loss, revealing, “I don’t know why, I thought he had to die.” The incident has resulted in Christina being charged with homicide and possessing instruments of crime.

UPMC officials released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Nicassio, who was a dedicated and skilled physician and who devoted his life to compassionate care of his patients.”

Allegheny Force Football Club president Jamie Holt said, “She seemed like a pretty nice person and kids loved her.” Holt added, “It’s kind of shocking to us to wake up this morning and hear that.”

He continued, “Our thoughts go out to the family,” and noted, “We’re going to have some counseling available for the kids from her team.”

Nicassio’s preliminary hearing is set to take place on May 17.

