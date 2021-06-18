Daredevil Alex Harvill Killed at 28 After Failed World Record Jump Attempt

✖

Daredevil motorcyclist Alex Harvill died Thursday while practicing for a world-record motorcycle jump in Washington. Harvill, who had just welcomed his second child in May, had been attempting to break the record of a 351-foot jump when the stuntman crashed just shy of the landing. He was 28.

The incident occurred at the 2021 Moses Lake Airshow in Washington State as Harvill was performing a practice run to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Motorcycle Ramp Jump. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Moses Lake Airshow said Harvill was taken to a local hospital after he was "injured during his warm-up before the jump." Video of the moment obtained by TMZ showed the stuntman crashing his motorcycle into the top edge of the large dirt berm that was being used as his landing ramp. Harvill was thrown from his bike. The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed Harvill's passing later that day with a statement from Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Harvill (@ah352)

"Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison confirms the death of 28-year-old Ephrata resident Alex Harvill who died after crashing his motorcycle while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport this morning. His family has been notified," the statement read. "Coroner Morrison's staff will conduct an autopsy on Friday to confirm the cause and manner of death, which is normal procedure. Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones."

Ahead of the practice run on Thursday, Harvill had shared his excitement at attempting to break a world record. In a June 6 Instagram post, the 28-year-old encouraged his followers to "come watch me hit this ramp June 17th!" His final post, which was made on Tuesday, included a picture of his bike, with Harvill writing, "Suzy is ready to be sent!"

News of his passing left many in shock, with one person reacting on Twitter that the news made them "terribly sad. Fortunate to have rode the dunes with that man last fall. Prayers for his wife and two sons." Another person wrote, "heartbreaking news, especially when one passes whiles doing something they love. Prayers go out to Alex's family."

Harvill previously set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Dirt To Dirt Motorcycle Ramp Jump with a distance of 297 feet, which he accomplished in July 2013. He is survived by his wife Jessica and sons Willis, 4, and Watson, 4 weeks.