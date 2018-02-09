‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Bus Involved in Iowa 70-Vehicle Pile-Up

A Dancing With The Stars tour bus was involved in a car accident on Monday in Iowa. The traffic accident involved at least 70 vehicles.

The bus was heading towards Ames, Iowa when it crashed on I-35 southbound, KCCI reporter Hannah Hilyard reports. Everyone inside is ok, although some sustained “minor injuries.” The show at Stephens Auditorium was cancelled.

JUST IN: One of the Dancing with the Stars tour buses heading to Ames for a performance tonight was involved in the 70+ vehicle pileup on I-35 southbound. Cast and crew members are okay — some recovering from minor injuries. Their show is cancelled for tonight. — Hannah Hilyard KCCI (@Hannah_KCCI) February 5, 2018

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News that the accident involved at least one fatality. Five people were critically injured.

The Stephens Auditorium staff also confirmed the show’s cancellation.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” the statement reads.

“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the statement added.

This year’s DWTS tour kicked off on Dec. 30 in Charlotte. On Tuesday, the cast is scheduled to perform in Rockford, Illinois at the Coronado. The tour ends at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 18.

The tour features many of the professional dancers seen on DWTS. Frankie Muniz and reigning Mirror Ball winner Jordan Fisher are the two stars on the tour.

Fisher said the DWTS crew was safe after the crash.

Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes. https://t.co/CLCOD3R0rx — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 5, 2018

Muniz tweeted about the bad weather earlier in the day.