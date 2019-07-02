Dallas, Texas Plane Crash Kills 10, No Survivors

It has been reported that a Dallas, Texas, plane crash has killed 10 people, and left no survivors. According to city spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth, the crash happened at the Addison Municipal Airport in Addison, not far from the major U.S. city. The plane was reportedly headed for St. Petersburg, Florida, was taking off at the south end of the airport.

USA Today reports that the Federal Aviation Administration revealed that the plane was a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, and that its fiery crash took place “just after 9 a.m. local time.”

No sooner had the plane left the runway, than it ended up veering to the left, causing it’s left wing to drop. The small aircraft then crashed into the hangar and the fire began. That fire was put out quickly, but unfortunately no one survived the crash.

Twin-engine plane crash in Texas kills at least 10 people and damages two other aircrafts

CBS News adds that National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg confirmed that the casualties included two crew members and eight passengers. “We don’t know a lot about the people on board at this point,” he explained.

“We cannot confirm that there was an engine failure at this point,” Landsberg added of claims that aircraft may have had engine problems. “There are any number of possibilities that could occur.”

Regarding the possible engine trouble, a man named David Snell — who was at the airport when the crash happened — told local journalists that he thought something sounded wrong with the plane.

“It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn’t know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left, you could tell it couldn’t climb. My friend and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Oh my God. They’re going to crash,’” Snell stated.

Another eyewitness named Peter Drake stated that he, too, saw the plane crash, saying, “He got onto the runway, went down the runway, started taking off. He got to about 200 feet, and I saw him starting to lose power and his altitude, and then I see him just roll over and came straight down right into the building.”

CBS News added that per air traffic control records, there were no emergency transmissions of any messages indicating that the pilot was aware of a malfunction. However, after the crash, an air traffic control operator could be heard notifying personnel of the incident.