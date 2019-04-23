Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Reveals Devastating Video of His Late Mom, Brenda Jackson

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s JR Motorsports shared a heartbreaking video about his later mother, Brenda Jackson, a short time after announcing her death. In the clip, they celebrated her 15-year career with the team.

Miss Brenda, we thank you for the all memories and the laughter. The office won’t be the same without you. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CtPxq6VNWH — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 22, 2019

Jackson joined JR Motorsports as an accounting specialist in 2004. According to the team, her “sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014.”

“Everyone needs a Brenda Jackson, that someone in your life who you never have to wonder where they stand,” the narrator said in the video as scenes of Jackson playing with her grandchildren play. “Someone so fanatically transparent, and willing and capable of offering an opinion no matter if you ask for it.”

The video notes that Jackson was “transparent” and often told her colleagues whatever was on her mind.

“Everyone needs a Brenda Jackson in their lives, and here’s why: Look at the people around you, your co-workers, your family, your friends… Ask yourself, come hell or high water, would any of these people go to the ends of the earth to tell me what I probably don’t want to hear, might even reject, but could very well need? Or would they resort to their safe space?” the narrator said.

The video called Jackson a “straight-shooter” who brought a “brand of fun you won’t find in many workplaces.” The video also included several family photos and clips with Jackson in action.

It also included a scene with Jackson hugging Earnhardt during an ESPN segment for Mother’s Day 2017. The mother and son appeared on SportsCenter, where Earnhardt read a letter to Jackson, not knowing she was right around the corner.

Fans praised the video, with some tagging Mike Davis, who created the clip.

“What a heartfelt and beautiful tribute,” one fan wrote.

“Heartbroken for the family, praying for God to bring some peace and comfort,” another added.

“Such a beautiful lady inside and out! Rest in peace, Miss Brenda,” another wrote.

“My heart goes out to you and the family. Didn’t realize the battle she was facing. I lost my Dad to cancer. It just sucks. RIP Ms. Brenda,” another tweeted.

Jackson died on Monday after a battle with cancer. She was 65. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, William Jackson; her children Earnhardt and Kelley Earnhardt Miller; stepdaughter Meredith Davis; six grandchildren; brothers Robert and Jimmy Gee; and her dog Scully.

