Dad’s Viral Post About a Changing Table Is the Wake-up Call So Many Places Need

If you aren’t a parent you probably haven’t noticed that many businesses only have changing tables in the women’s room. That means that either moms have to do all the diaper changing or dads have to find a makeshift surface on which to change their babies.

Blogger and father of two, Clint Edwards, called attention to this unfair predicament when he noticed that the church he attended didn’t have a changing table for him to use.

He called attention to the matter and one Sunday when he showed up one had been installed.

Now, his Facebook post about the whole scenario has gone viral as it points to one of the most basic aspects of relationship equality and splitting parental duties.

“But honestly, this happens a lot,” he shared. “Mel and I go somewhere, and there is no changing table in the men’s room, so I am placed with the option of changing her on a nasty bathroom floor, or asking my wife to handle it time and time again. Or I’m out alone with my children, and I am left with no option to change my child outside of taking her to the parking lot. I have serious empathy for those single dads with young children who are doing this without backup.”

More businesses need to make this adjustment.

“And if you are a father reading this, and you refuse to change your child and don’t see this as a problem, cut the crap!” he added. “You are making us all look bad. And if you are a company with a changing table in both restrooms, you rock!”

Round of applause for this dad!

