Dad Secretly ‘Marks’ Twins to Help Keep Them Straight, Wife Loses It When She Finds Out

A father secretly marked his twins to figure out which one is which, a move that many have put his marriage in danger. The man took to Reddit last week to ask fellow Reddit users if he made a major mistake because his wife got mad at him after she discovered the identifying mark. She even left the house after making the discovery.

“My wife gave birth to twins. Everything went great,” the father wrote. “I spent a lot of time at home with them but I ultimately had to go to work after about 2 months. So I haven’t been around them as much as I would like. Here’s the issue. My wife makes them share clothes, so I have zero clue which is which by their outfit.”

The father said the two babies “look almost exactly alike” and he struggles to figure out which one is which. He asked his wife if they could separate their clothes, but “she said no, because she thinks it’s cute they share clothes.”

His wife “gets mad” whenever he calls one of the babies by the wrong name and she ignores him for an hour.

“She spends all day with them every day so she knows exactly which is which. I can’t do that,” he wrote.

The husband decided the best way to keep his wife from being mad at him was by drawing a little dot with a safe marker on one of the twins’ right hand and another on the other baby’s left hand. Now, the husband stopped making misidentifying and thought everything was going great… until his wife discovered the mark.

“It started to work. I didn’t have any issues identifying them until my wife found out. She got really mad at me because I needed that much help figuring out our babies names,” the Reddit user wrote, notes CafeMom. “The issue is I do need help. She spends all day with them. I do not. She got mad and left the house.”

In the end, the father wrote, “A few days passed and she’s still mad at me. Now I’m here wondering if I f– up here. Was I an a–hole here?”

Some Reddit users told him he was not in the wrong.

“Your wife is going to have to get used to people messing up on identifying them u til they get older. Rather than drawing on them, maybe there is something else you can do. But if she’s not willing to help you, [in my opinion] she has no right to get upset,” one person wrote.

“I asked about giving them bracelets (that they can’t choke on of course). She laughed at the idea. Every idea I came up with she shut down,” the husband replied.

“Your wife is invalidating your needs. That’s a seriously d– thing to do, and she really just needs to get over herself. There is no reason she can’t compromise something to help you,” one person wrote.

“She’s not only invalidating his needs, she’s straight up shaming him for working and unfortunately not having as much time to build a relationship with his children. She should be understanding and supporting, but acts abusive and antagonizing only so she can put herself over OP,” another wrote.

A handful of others sided with the mother though. One person criticized him for drawing on his children.

“[You’re the a–hole] – not for being unable to identify your kids or wanting something to distinguish them,” one person wrote. “But what you did was to DRAW ON YOUR KIDS WITH A MARKER – dude… Really? Give them printed onesies, colorful socks, a safe bracelet or whatever. But don’t paint on your offspring. Or your wife gets mad, for all the good reasons. They’re not sheep….”

“I am a twin and my mom painted one of my toenails red so she and my dad could identify us without any confusion,” another person suggested. “Ultimately, as a twin, your wife is going to have to get used to people mixing your twins up. Hell, my parents still call me the wrong name sometimes and I’m 16.”

Photo credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images