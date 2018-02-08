Dad Who Attacked Larry Nassar Donates $31k to Charity

Randy Margraves, the father who tried to tackle Larry Nassar in court last week, said he will donate over $31,000 raised in a GoFundMe account to charity.

On Feb. 2, Margraves tried to attack Nassar during his sentencing hearing in a Charlotte, Michigan courtroom. Three of his daughters were sexually abused by Nassar, the former Team USA Gymnastics doctor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being hailed a hero for his actions on social media, a GoFundMe page was launched to show him and his family support for their actions. While Margraves insisted he was no hero, the GoFundMe page still raised $31,311 from 901 donors in six days.

On Thursday, the GoFundMe page was closed. Donors were given the opportunity to request a refund by March 9 or have their donation given to local Michigan charities, including Small Talk, RAVE, the Firecracker Foundation and others helping victims of abuse.

“At the time of the incident, I didn’t know that the great brotherhood had done this, and I was overcome with gratitude when I found out,” Margraves said in a statement. “I appreciate everyone stepping up to support me, but help is not needed for me. After giving people the chance to get a refund, the donations will go to organizations that help the sisterhood of survivors and other victims of abuse.”

During the hearing on Feb. 2, Margraves asked Judge Janice Cunningham if he could have “five minutes in a locked room with this demon.” Cunningham said she could not grant the request, and he lunged towards Nassar. He was later detained, but faced no criminal penalty.

After the incident, Margraves held a press conference, apologizing for his behavior, stating how he did not deserve to be considered a hero.

“I want to make it real clear that I am no hero. My daughters are the heroes and all the victims and the survivors of this terrible atrocity,” he said last week, reports MLive.com. He said he was embarrassed by his actions, which followed his daughters speaking publicly of their abuse for the first time.

“I can only hope when the day comes that Larry Nassar has ended his days on this earth that he will be escorted to one of the deepest, darkest, hottest pits in hell there is,” Margraves said.

Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison. He is facing a minimum of 100 years after he was received another sentence of at least 40 years in prison.

Nassar pleaded guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse of dozens of young gymnasts, including Olympians like Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Mckayla Maroney. USA Gymnastics executives have resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Photo credit: Getty