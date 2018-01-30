Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Bombards’ Lingerie Model With Messages, ‘Warned off’ by Angry Boyfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s best soccer players, has reportedly been warned to stop talking to British lingerie model Rhian Sugden by her fiance.

Ronaldo met Sugden while he played for Manchester United, but he left the time in 2009 to join Real Madrid. According to the U.K. Sun, Ronaldo has “bombarded” Sudgen with social media messages. He asks her when she plans on having children and asks her to respond to his Facebook messages.

“I’m just about to pick my fella up from work and then we are going for drinks,” Sugden told Ronaldo in one response seen in a screenshot provided to the Sun. “I don’t think he’d approve of me talking to you at 11 p.m.”

Sugden’s fiance, Oliver Mellor, sent Ronaldo a warning, and the messages finally stopped.

“Ronaldo bombards Rhian with messages periodically,” a source told the Sun. “They’re friendly enough, but sometimes turn a bit weird. She’s mentioned several times that she has a fiance, but he doesn’t seem to take notice.”

When Mellor found out, he politely asked Ronaldo to stop messaging Sugden. Ronaldo then deleted the messages and stopped contacting her, according to the source.

“Rhian’s not heard a peep since. She’s pleased. She has no interest in him,” the source told the Sun.

Back in January 2016, the Sun reported that Mellor also had to tell Australian cricketer Shane Warne to stop contacting Sugden.

“It’s flattering to be approached by people, but it soon becomes irritating when I tell them I am happily engaged and they continue to pester,” Sugden told the Sun in 2016. “Someone like Warne should know a lot better. It’s not like he’s made any secret of his desires, using Twitter to chase women.”

According to Forbes, Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete and fifth-highest paid celebrity in the world. The 32-year-old earns $35 million from endorsements alone, and his lifetime Nike contract is reportedly worth $1 billion.

Ronaldo has four children, including a daughter who was born in November 2017. His girlfriend is Georgina Rodriguez.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Cristiano Ronaldo