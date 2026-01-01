Costco Open on New Year’s Day? Hours, Explained

It’s officially the new year! Now that 2026 has begun, you might be looking to stock up on all of your favorite Costco items and make use of your membership for the first time this year.

However, you’ll have to wait to make the first Costco trip of the year, as the wholesale retailer is closed on New Year’s Day nationwide.

(Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

When Does Costco Reopen in 2026?

The more than 600 warehouses in the U.S. will reopen for business on Friday, Jan. 2, during normal business hours. You can always use the warehouse locator to check on your local Costco’s hours.

If you’re in dire need of some last-minute groceries, all Walmart locations are open and operating within regular business hours on New Year’s Day, and you can check the company’s store locator for specific info about locations near you.

Target stores are also open during regular hours on New Year’s Day, and your local store’s hours are listed on the company’s website for easy access.