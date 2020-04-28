Coronavirus: 6 New Symptoms Added to CDC's List
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out an additional lists of symptoms that have been documented in coronavirus patients. Prior to the new set of warning signs, the CDC had only submitted three other symptoms.
While a new set has emerged, the CDC reports that the most common to occur in patients remain the initial three that were first posted. The latest batch of symptoms coincide with some more prevalent cases in celebrities who have experienced a few of the newest signs. Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz player who became the first professional athlete to contract COVID-19,later reported that he was experiencing loss of smell and taste after receiving a positive test. Then there's Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who put out an emotional message after his younger brother's diagnosis. The CNN reporter documented his scary night in which he dealt with his symptoms, explaining literal teeth-jarring chills. His wife later contracted the virus.
With more and more tests being issued across the country, symptoms have become a hot topic among people. Below is a list of the six new ones put out by the CDC.
Chills
For those with chills, the symptom is best described as feeling cold, even though it may not be chilly in the room, and shivering or shaking that comes with the feeling. This was a well-documented symptom in Chris Cuomo's positive testing.
Repeated Shaking with Chills
Going a step further, this symptom takes the initial chills and adds a little more weight to that feeling. Anyone who is overtaken with a cold feeling but is then struck with uncontrollable, non-stop shaking or shivering can be considered as experiencing this specific symptom.
Muscle Pain
One of the more vague symptoms, muscle pain is just that: feeling soreness in muscles. This pain can vary in degree from mild to severe, which makes it tough to gauge just what this may be a result of. Muscle pain can also be associated with many other non-serious symptoms.
Headache
A common symptom felt by people, headaches are a pain felt in the head. Like the muscle pain, this symptom can also range in dull to sharp sensations.
Sore Throat
Another common symptom in many non-life threatening, sore throats are described as a discomfort or irritation felt in the throat that may or may not hinder swallowing.
New Loss of Taste or Smell
One of the more unique of the six new symptoms, losing smell or taste is a symptom that was also felt by Rudy Gobert after he became the first player in the NBA to test positive. The CDC says that viral infections are a leading cause of both symptoms.
Previously Reported Symptoms
Along with the six new symptoms put out by the CDC, a slew of other warning signs were put out in the early stages of the pandemic. These include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.