Coronavirus: 6 New Symptoms Added to CDC's List

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out an additional lists of symptoms that have been documented in coronavirus patients. Prior to the new set of warning signs, the CDC had only submitted three other symptoms.

While a new set has emerged, the CDC reports that the most common to occur in patients remain the initial three that were first posted. The latest batch of symptoms coincide with some more prevalent cases in celebrities who have experienced a few of the newest signs. Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz player who became the first professional athlete to contract COVID-19,later reported that he was experiencing loss of smell and taste after receiving a positive test. Then there's Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who put out an emotional message after his younger brother's diagnosis. The CNN reporter documented his scary night in which he dealt with his symptoms, explaining literal teeth-jarring chills. His wife later contracted the virus.

With more and more tests being issued across the country, symptoms have become a hot topic among people. Below is a list of the six new ones put out by the CDC.