Coronavirus Pandemic: Where All 50 States Stand on Reopening

The coronavirus pandemic continues, but some states are beginning to ease their restrictions on businesses and public spaces. Some are even lifting their stay-at-home orders altogether, entrusting individuals with the responsibility to maintain social distancing — or not. These moves are highly controversial among public health experts. The novel coronavirus is still raging through the U.S., causing thousands of deaths and even more hospitalizations. Americans are feeling the economic toll as well, with many businesses closed for weeks now and millions claiming unemployment. Lawmakers are eager to find a fix for this problem, since the development of a cure for COVID-19 is a simple waiting game. Many are testing out ways of "reopening" their states.

Power over stay-at-home orders and everyday business operations largely rests with state governors, not the federal government. Therefore, more attention than ever is on local leaders, for better or worse. Some are calling on their governor to allow the public spaces in their state to open up more, while others want to see tighter restrictions for the greater good. Experts say that, without social distancing, there is still a strong chance that coronavirus patients will overtake the medical infrastructure of the U.S., creating an unmanageable health crisis with limited space in hospitals and more work than doctors and nurses can handle. Already, Americans have seen the tragedies caused by shortages in supplies, and many medical professionals have died while working to protect their communities. Meanwhile, New York City is being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of human remains it has to care for, with bodies being buried in mass graves in the city's potters' field. Experts say that there is not enough data on COVID-19 immunity to even let survivors of the virus return to normal life safely. All of that has not kept states from relaxing or lifting restrictions in the hopes of stabilizing their economies. Here is a look at how each community is handling its coronavirus reopening.

Strict Stay-at-Home Orders Many states still have relatively strict stay-at-home orders and restrictions on businesses in place. In this case, that means that most retail stores and personal care services — such as hair salons — are closed, and restaurants are restricted to take-out orders. In addition, these states have some kind of restriction on state parks, beaches and other public recreational land. California - Large gatherings are prohibited, visitation to hospitals and nursing homes is restricted, and nonessential businesses are closed. Bars and restaurants may serve take-out only, and most beaches have been closed. Delaware - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operation or remote work, and restaurants may serve take-out only. Beaches and parks are mostly closed, except for socially-distant exercise. Hawaii - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. Most state parks and public beaches are closed. Illinois - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations or remote work, and restaurants may serve take-out only. Some parks, beaches and other recreational areas are closed.

Strict Stay-at-Home Orders (Cont.) (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images) Kentucky - Mass gatherings are prohibited, nonessential businesses are closed, and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are closed for overnight stays. Louisiana - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations or remote work, and restaurants may serve take-out only. Some state parks are open, but only for socially-distant exercise and only during the day time. Maryland - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations or remote work, and restaurants may serve take-out only. All senior-citizen activity centers are closed. State parks and beaches are closed. Massachusetts - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations or remote work, and restaurants may serve take-out only. Grocery stores must reserve an hour of time in the morning for older customers to shop. Congregating on beaches is prohibited, state parks are open but campgrounds are closed. New Mexico - Gatherings are limited to five people, nonessential businesses must suspend all in-person operations, and restaurants may serve take-out only. All state parks are closed. Oregon - Gatherings are limited to 25 people, but the government advises they be kept to 10 people or less. Nonessential businesses are closed and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are closed. Rhode Island - Gatherings are limited to five people, nonessential businesses must cease all operations and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks and beaches are closed. Washington - Nonessential gatherings are prohibited, nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. All state parks are closed.

Ongoing Restrictions Other states have many restrictions still in place, with some room for people to get out of the house. In most cases, this means that businesses face the same restrictions listed above, but more outdoor spaces like state parks are open. The governors still advise social distancing at all times in these places. Arizona - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. Beaches and parks are open with social distancing. Connecticut - Gatherings are limited to five people, nonessential businesses must cease all in-person operations and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks, forests and trails are open with social distancing. Nevada - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses must cease all in-person operations — including casinos — and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks in the greater Las Vegas area are closed, but others remain open during the daytime only. New Hampshire - Gatherings are limited to nine people, nonessential businesses must cease in-person operations and restaurants may serve take-out only. Most parks are open. New Jersey - Gatherings are limited to nine people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. All state parks and forests reopened on Saturday, but some beaches remain closed by local jurisdiction.

Ongoing Restrictions (Cont.) (Photo: Photo by Eduardo Munoz / VIEWpress via Getty Images, Getty) New York - Nonessential gatherings are prohibited altogether, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are open with social distancing. North Carolina - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. Public parks are open but may be restricted by local jurisdictions. North Dakota - Gatherings are not restricted by the state, but personal care services and recreational businesses must remain closed, and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are open during the daytime. Pennsylvania - Gatherings are generally prohibited, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. Outdoor recreation areas are limited to "passive and dispersed recreation." Texas - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses are closed and restaurants may serve take-out only. Some beaches are closed or limited to restricted activities, but many state parks remain open. West Virginia - Gatherings are limited to five people, nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. Campgrounds remain closed. Wisconsin - All public and private gatherings are prohibited with limited exceptions, nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operations or remote work and restaurants may serve take-out only. Many state parks and campgrounds are closed.

Some Restrictions Lifted In some states, restrictions are beginning to life — or were never in place at all. This mainly refers to retail businesses and personal care services. However, high-risk establishments like bars, restaurants and gyms are closed in most of these states. Some have also granted religious exemptions to the ban on large gatherings. Alabama - Gatherings are limited to 10 people unless for work-related purposes. Nonessential businesses were reopened on Thursday, but are required to follow strict sanitation, social-distancing rules and occupancy limits. Restaurants may serve take-out only until at least May 15. Beaches reopened on Thursday with social distancing restrictions in place. Arkansas - Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people except in places of worship. Gyms and entertainment spaces remain closed, but hotels and vacation rentals are open with tight restrictions. Restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are open during the daytime. Florida - Social gatherings in public places are prohibited except in places of worship. Nonessential businesses are closed, except for gun stores. Restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are closed and most beaches are closed. Georgia - Gatherings are limited to 10 people and nonessential businesses may not allow gatherings on their premises. Restaurants are open with limited capacity and strict sanitation requirements. State parks and public beaches are open with social distancing in place. Iowa - Gatherings are limited to 10 people except in places of worship. Retail businesses have reopened with strict sanitation requirements, but theaters, museums, amusement parks, casinos and personal care services remain closed. Restaurants have reopened with limited capacity, but bars remain closed. Parks are open but campgrounds are closed.

Some Restrictions Lifted (Cont.) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Maine - Gatherings are limited to 10 people and nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work. Personal care services have reopened with strict sanitation requirements. Restaurants may serve take-out only. Most state parks have reopened but some remain closed. Michigan - All public and private gatherings are prohibited except with religious exemptions, and visits to medical facilities are restricted. Nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operations and remote work. Restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are open but campgrounds are closed. Minnesota - There is no restriction on gatherings, and only entertainment venues are specifically closed. Restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks and forests are open but campgrounds are closed. Mississippi - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, but most businesses can reopen with strict sanitation requirements and other precautions. Personal care services, museums, playgrounds and amusement parks all remain closed and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are open for fishing only, and beaches are allowed to reopen with social distancing, but may still be closed by local jurisdictions. South Carolina - Gatherings are limited to three people, some retail stores have been allowed to reopen but other nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work. Restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks and public beaches are subjuct to restrictions by local jurisdictions. Tennessee - Gatherings are limited to 10 people except for places of worship, weddings and funerals. Most businesses may open with strict sanitation requirements and occupancy limits. Entertainment venues and personal care services are closed, and restaurants may open at 50 percent occupancy. Most state parks are open in the daytime. Utah - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonessential businesses must limite face-to-face contact between employees and customers and restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks are mostly open but may be restricted by local jurisdictions. Vermont - Gatherings are limited to 10 people and nonessential businesses are restricted to minimum operations and remote work, but some retail operations are now permitted under the state's phased reopening plan. Campgrounds are closed unless being used for emergency shelters. Virginia - Gatherings are limited to 10 people and all recreation and entertainment businesses are closed. Restaurants may serve take-out only. Beaches are open for fishing and exercise only, but campgrounds are closed. Wyoming - Gatherings are limited to nine people with some few exceptions. Theaters, bars and museums are closed. Personal care services are open with limited occupancy and other precautions. Restaurants may serve take-out only. Parks are open in the daytime, and campgrounds are expected to reopen in May.

Case-by-Case Basis A couple of states have imposed hyper-specific restrictions, such as those on travellers who have recently entered the state from a high-risk area. Experts are weary of these kinds of restrictions, as the data on coronavirus immunity is not clear. Idaho - The ban on gatherings became an advisory on Friday, and some businesses including retailers were reopened with strict sanitation requirements and occupancy limits. Anyone entering the state of Idaho is required to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Restaurants may serve take-out only. Parks are open for daytime use, and campgrounds are scheduled to reopen on May 15. Kansas - Gatherings are limited to 10 people except for places of worship and funerals. Residents who visited California, Florida, New York or Washington states after March 15, or Illinois or New Jersey after March 22 must self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Anyone who has had close contact with a COVID-19 patient must do the same. Nonessential businesses including personal care services are closed. Restaurants may serve take-out only. Most parks are open.

Mostly Reopened (Photo: Karam Almasri, Getty) Some states have reopened with very few restrictions, and those are more general. These states are facing criticism from many public health experts. Alaska - Gatherings are limited to 20 people, but businesses can reopen without further limitation. Restaurants may operate with reduced occupancy and must take reservations. Parks and beaches are open but may face some restrictions from local jurisdictions. Nebraska - Gatherings are limited to 10 people, but businesses are open without further limitations. Restaurants may serve take-out only. State parks and other recreational areas are open, but camping is prohibited. South Dakota - There is no restriction on gatherings, and restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues may open with restricted occupancy. There is no restriction on bars and restaurants from the state, either. State parks are open.