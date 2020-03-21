Coronavirus: Mike Pence’s Staffer Testing Positive Leaves People With Questions and Doubts Amid Pandemic

The news that someone employed by the office of Vice President Mike Pence definitely has people talking. It was announced on Friday that one of Pence’s employee’s tested positive for coronavirus, though it was reported the individual did not have close contact with Pence or President Donald Trump.

The office of the vice president released an official statement confirming the positive test, via press secretary Katie Miller. “This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus,” the statement read. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Trump himself was recently tested for COVID-19, which is caused by coronavirus, after the press secretary of Brazilian President Jai Boslonaro was confirmed to have the disease. On Wednesday, Florida representative Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first reported case in Congress.

Given the ongoing uncertainty about what may happen in the coming weeks, along with the ongoing criticism the Trump administration has received over its continued handling of the global pandemic, some people took to social media to share their thoughts.

Breaking on @MSNBC: The White House is confirming a member of the Vice President’s Office has tested positive for coronavirus. The White House advising this individual has not, they say, had close contact with Pence or Trump. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 20, 2020

“Now that it has hit close to home maybe they will do more and faster,” wrote one commenter. “Sorry about the staff member that got it, truly sorry but how many have already died.”

“Moran [sic], you are telling people not to gather in groups of more than 10,” added another. “My dad used to say practice what you preach. Maybe he should have been President.”

A worker in @VP Pence’s office has the Coronavirus, @CNN reports. Please no wisecracks. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 20, 2020

“I hope he recovers without complications. But I also ask: why some people are not being tested? I imagine this man had exposure. Anyhow, let’s keep it together, no hate.”

“Well someone in the group had to get it, otherwise we the people might catch on they’ve (government officials) gotten the antidote.”

Getting a coronavirus test is the new “white privilege”



Pence’s staff, Lou Dobbs staff, rich famous sports stars. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 20, 2020

“Maybe its because they don’t practice social distancing from one another up on stage. Really, do you all need to hold each other’s hands!”

“Hospitals need protective supplies yesterday. Where are the supplies? The pandemic team was fired last year. Trump has had a year to reinvent the wheel. Why is his team unable to deliver the supplies?”

I am convinced Trump and Pence did not get Coronavirus after several incidences of contact with CV19 because of their cold-blooded hearts and reptilian skin are two think to pierce!#UnfitForOffice — Brigitte R. (@iambrig) March 21, 2020

“If that’s the case why isn’t pence self-isolating instead of being at every news conference.”

“The advice they told us, they should have followed their self. Six feet away from the next person and no more than 10 people in the room. Every time you see the Republicans they are bunch together. I wonder what Trump got to say now.”

Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/INH3VNHoH1 — BV-UPDATES (@benedict_chieme) March 21, 2020

“So why aren’t they ALL in isolation!!!???”

“Thought this was all a hoax?”

Well, now! This coronavirus thing is certainly much more than you bargained for, isn’t it? Funny, you can’t tell a virus, “You’re fired!”, huh? Just think. This’d be Pence’s problem if you’d been removed from office, but you wanted to stay! (Says something about your judgement!) — Lee Williamson (@LeeW274) March 21, 2020

“Guess him and his buddy better get tested.”

“No worries they have a cure for the rich and famous. Nothing to worry about.”