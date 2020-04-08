Coronavirus Meme About ‘Nature Is Healing’ Has Social Media in Stitches

A new coronavirus meme about how “nature is healing” has been taking over social media, and it has users in stitches. The meme originates from posts about how during the global pandemic, many aspects of the environment have seen improvements.

According to Peter DeCarlo, an Associate Professor of Environmental Health Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, scientists are seeing incredible benefits to the environment while humans are quaratined away in their homes. “Air pollution levels as observed by satellite are showing drastic improvements in many areas that have been undergoing restrictive quarantines due to COVID-19,” he told told Newsweek. “Both China and Italy industrial areas are showing strong drops in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) corresponding to reductions in industrial activity and vehicular traffic. This isn’t surprising given that vehicles and industry are the main source of NO2 and when these sources are essentially turned off, the atmosphere will clear up relatively quickly.”

As these reports started circulating on social media, users posted tweets about the environmental changes, which eventually lead to some hilarious parody posts that have launched “nature is healing” into a bonafide meme. Scroll down to see some of the original tweets, as well as a number of laugh-out-loud memed versions.

Original Tweets

Here’s an unexpected side effect of the pandemic – the water’s flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

Venice hasn’t seen clear canal water in a very long time. Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us pic.twitter.com/RzqOq8ftCj — Luca 🇮🇹 (@b8taFPS) March 17, 2020

While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants broke into a village in Yunan province, looking for corn and other food. They ended up drinking 30kg of corn wine and got so drunk that they fell asleep in a nearby tea garden. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ykTCCLLCJu — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) March 18, 2020

Memes

with everyone on lockdown, the lime scooters are finally returning to the river. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/I0IbCfiMnj — ronnie mcdonnie (@taladorei) March 26, 2020

Wow. This is New York today where the city’s streets are empty and nature has returned for the first time since 65,000,000 BC.

The earth is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/UUQwgrtW7R — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) April 5, 2020

With fewer people around because of #coronavirus, endangered animals are finally making a comeback!



Mother Nature is healing 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIDq0yK3oB — Paul ‘Social Distancing’ Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) April 4, 2020

​

Wildlife finally returning to Thames. Nature is healing🌷 pic.twitter.com/d6uBxSaIAx — ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) March 29, 2020

Nature is finally returning to our oceans. The earth is healing pic.twitter.com/3WhxzTcmFY — rob (@ghoulcabin) April 4, 2020

​

With everyone on lockdown nature is getting a chance to recover. The wildlife is finally returning to its natural habitat. Just look at Inverness, Scotland. The Earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/Wpulmo7DTw — Conor (@lilpiri) March 31, 2020

Wildlife is finally returning, Nature is healing, we are the Virus pic.twitter.com/IzB7sV90IL — FT (@Cantbanme911) April 1, 2020

The pollution dropped. We can now see Sydney from New York. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/gov2p3TtK2 — Soujatya Sen (@sensoujatya) April 5, 2020

​

Wildlife finally taking back the world. Nature is healing🌻 pic.twitter.com/R2A4xQhikb — skoog (@Skoog) March 30, 2020

Took this picture in Bury town centre this morning. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/05n2cswk8J — Ted Crumpets (@TedCrumpets) March 31, 2020

Due to less pollution, the whole solar system is now visible from Earth. Nature is healing, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/69bzfnSJXQ — Sam (@SpeerSnieder) April 6, 2020

​

Wildlife is finally returning to Britain’s streets. Nature is healing 😍✌️ pic.twitter.com/p4xYmf1oPx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 4, 2020

the yodel boys are returning to their natural habitat. nature is healing, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/JX1xyBBigz — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) April 6, 2020

Here in Sweden the Volvos are returning to the wild, nature is healing! We are the virus! pic.twitter.com/jCcoJ3Ar39 — sveta (@bangskij68) April 2, 2020

​

The pasta is returning to its natural habitat. Nature is healing, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/EeMn8joYHp — Richie Nakano (@linecook) April 5, 2020