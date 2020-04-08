A man in Thailand was caught on video spitting into another man’s face as the two of them were boarding a train on March 31. Later, that same man who spit on the unsuspecting passer-by was found dead on the train from coronavirus. TMZ obtained some surveillance footage from the scene, which you can see here.

As the footage reveals, 56-year-old Anan Sahoh walked up to another man who was in line to buy tickets. Seemingly without provocation, Sahoh spit directly in his face. Later, Sahoh’s body was found in front of one of the train’s toilets, where he posthumously tested positive for COVID-19. Reports indicate that the man had been coughing and vomiting throughout the train ride, though he apparently passed the mandatory temperature check before boarding. Authorities in Thailand had been actively searching for the man who got spit on.

Given that there are currently 1,430,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the globe and over 82,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 1.5 billion people who are in some type of self-isolation. In the U.S., the social distancing guidelines are currently in place until April, although it’s possible that could change in the coming weeks.

Additionally, recent studies have indicated that anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of all cases of COVID-19 are completely asymptomatic, which may be a key to helping further slow the spread. This revelation was part of the reason that the CDC recently reversed its position on wearing face masks, as people who never feel any affects from the virus at all could be unknowingly spreading it to others.

Part of the CDC’s original opposition to the idea was that if individuals hoarded masks, there wouldn’t be enough for medical professionals. While there have already been multiple reports of equipment shortages across the U.S., homemade face masks are a worthwhile substitute and are currently encouraged for everyone who has to leave their home.

In addition to the masks, everyone who has to leave their house is strongly recommended to follow social distancing protocol, which includes standing at least six feet away from others who aren’t in your immediate household. While at home, wash your hands with soapy water for at least 20 seconds frequently, miniature horse and donkey optional. You’ll also want to keep the hotspots in your house and car disinfected and avoid touching your face.