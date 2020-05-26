Donald Trump Tweets About Getting 'No Credit' for Coronavirus Response

✖

President Donald Trump has claimed that he and his administration aren't receiving their proper accolades over coronavirus. Despite months worth of widespread criticism that would call these remarks into question, the president took to Twitter on Monday to attempt to paint a different picture.

Trump started the tweet claiming "great reviews" over their handling of the pandemic, before referring to it, yet again, as the "China Virus." He also claimed that his administration "made a lot of Governors look very good," before adding that they received "no credit" in return. In closing, he wrote that they "helped a lot of great people," but offered no further specifics. As expected, it was met with divisive replies.

Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good - And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

The tweet comes just one day after the New York Times Sunday Edition marked the approaching milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, and memorialized 1,000 of those lost. The Times' Twitter account shared a preview of the front page on Saturday, which happened to be the day that Trump was spotted golfing, and became one of the growing number of complaints about the administration's overall response.

This list of grievances includes the president's repeated claims about hydroxychloroquine, a drug typically used to treat malaria and lupus, that was employed as a partial treatment for COVID-19. Despite the lack of conclusive evidence, Trump even claimed that he was taking the drug himself daily. Sean P. Conley, the official physician to the president, also wrote in a statement that the "the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risk."

Despite Conley's statement, the World Health Organization has suspended all testing involving hydroxychloroquine, in part due to the severe (and possibly fatal) side effects. The WHO was using the drug as part of its Solidarity Trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of four drugs and drug combinations, which included hydroxychloroquine. Trump, meanwhile, recently disregarded studies from both the National Institutes of Health as well as Columbia University over the spread and treatment of COVID-19, claiming the latter was "just a political hit job."