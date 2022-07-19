Cookie Dough Recalled

A New York City company is voluntarily recalling sugar cookie dough sold throughout the country because of an undeclared allergen. Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough 12 oz. packages could contain traces of gluten in a product labeled gluten-free. Anyone with gluten intolerance or severe gluten sensitivity could experience an allergic reaction.

The recall covers the Sugar Cookie Dough packages with the lot code AF22 115 and a best-by date of Dec. 1, 2022, according to the company's notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The product was sold at retail grocery stores in Florida, Lousiana, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, California, Colorado, Washington, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Alaska. The product was also sold in stores in Washington, D.C.

Sweet Loren's discovered the issue during in-house testing. An investigation found the oat flour used had traces of gluten, even though there was documentation listing it as gluten-free. There have been no illnesses linked to the issue reported yet. The recall only covers Sugar Cookie Dough with the previously mentioned lot code. Consumers can return the affected product for a refund. Consumers can also contact Sweet Loren's at 1 (855) 496-0532 or by email at QA@sweetlorens.com.

Gluten is a protein in grains like wheat, barley, and rye. People can be allergic to wheat, but the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology notes that this is not the same as a gluten "allergy." It is a misleading term confused with wheat allergy or sometimes Celiac disease, a digestive condition. "A gluten intolerance is not an allergy, and there are currently no tests for accurate diagnosis," the ACAAI's website reads. "People with certain symptoms might need to be tested for celiac disease, but few people with gluten intolerance have celiac disease. Gluten intolerance is not an indication for allergy testing and is not a condition where an allergist could offer help." People who think they may have a gluten intolerance or a wheat allergy should see an allergist, the ACAAI notes.

Gluten can be dangerous to those with Celiac disease since the protein causes inflammation and damage to the small intestine, notes the Endoscopy Center of Washington, D.C. There are over 200 known symptoms of celiac disease. Some of the more common ones include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, migraine headaches, dizziness, inflammation or pain in the joints, anxiety, depression, fibromyalgia, and hormone imbalances.