Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended Following UFC 229 Brawl

Both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been suspended following the major brawl at UFC 229.

According to The Daily Mail, Nevada State Athletic Commission has ruled that the fighters are to remain inactive until an investigation into the situation has been completed.

While neither men will be allowed to compete at this time, the commission did still rule that Nurmagomedov could be awarded $1 million of the $2 million that he was to be given for winning the fight. McGregor is being awarding his full amount for the fight.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have both also publicly apologized for the roles they each played in the brawl as many feel it was a bad look for the UFC.

One of those critics is former UFC legend Chuck Liddell, who called the post-fight brawl a “huge embarrassment to the sport” while also complimenting the fighters on their performances inside the octagon.

“Incredible performance by both fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, But to end it like they did was a huge embarrassment to the sport,” Liddell’s statement began.

“We (fighters) are sportsmen and champions and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We owe it to our fans and the sport itself,” he went on to say. “I don’t know when things started turning into some kind of shit show?!!!”

“Unfortunately, when you allow more and more B.S. during weigh ins and outside of fights; You only slap fighters on the wrist for acting like barbarians and then offer them bigger contracts and reward them for this behavior,” Liddell concluded. “There is no penalty for their actions and it condones this type of behavior and consequently our sport loses its sacred respect.”

McGregor recently spoke about the fight as well, describing why he lost in the fourth round and explaining how he could have done better.

“My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault,” he confessed. “Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square.”

“What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure,” McGregor added. “I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all.”

There has been talk of a McGregor/Nurmagomedov rematch, but at this time neither fighter has confirmed if it will happen.