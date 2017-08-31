Here’s How Many Punches Conor McGregor Landed Against Floyd Mayweather

The sports world is still reeling from Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s TKO of Conor McGregor in what was dubbed “The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History.” While the UFC fighter didn’t pull off the upset, he still impressed viewers with his offense and landed more punches than many had expected.

McGregor landed 111 punches total out of 430 attempted. He landed 27 out of 98 jabs, and 84 of 332 power punches.

Mayweather had much higher percentages, which led him to victory. Overall, he landed 170 out of 320 punches. He connected with 18 of 59 jabs and 152 out of 261 power punches.

McGregor landed more jabs, but Mayweather’s pace and defense ended up putting him on top.

Another interesting angle to look at is how McGregor stacked up to Manny Pacquiao, who fought Mayweather in 2015 in another much-hyped fight.

That fight was dubbed disappointing by many viewers, and there was a bit less action. Pacquiao only landed 81 of 429 punches when he fought Mayweather. That’s a 19 percent success rate compared to McGregor’s 26 percent.

It seems Mayweather agrees with the sentiment that the Pacquiao fight was disappointing, and that McGregor held his own.

“[McGregor’s] a tough competitor. I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed them for the Pacquio fight,” Mayweather said after this bout. “If I’m not mistaken, I guaranteed everyone this fight wouldn’t go the distance.”

He added,”He was a lot better than I thought he was.”

With the win, Mayweather improved his record to 50-0, ending his career by surpassing Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record.

McGregor is expected to return to UFC, but has said he is open to boxing again.