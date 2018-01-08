Officers Pay Tribute to Fallen Colorado Deputy With Motorcade

A look at the police procession for the officer who died in the line of duty today. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/a4Txft5ajP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

Fellow officers have paid tribute to Zackari Parrish, the Colorado sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting.

Douglas County deputy Parrish, 29, was killed confronting Matthew Riehl after complaints of a disturbance at Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, just south of Denver.

After the incident was resolved, officers joined together to pay tribute to Parrish by escorting his remains to the coroner’s office. The above video shows the procession.

Officers later accompanied Parrish’s remains to the funeral home after the coroner’s examination was complete.

Parrish has since been laid to rest, with thousands attending his funeral service in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

As The Denver Post reports, yet another tribute from law enforcement officers occurred ahead of the funeral. A procession of several hundred officers followed Parrish’s remains in a motorcade that also included a bagpipe band made up of law enforcement members.