Colin Kroll: 6 Arrested in Connection of ‘HQ Trivia’ and Vine Co-Founder’s Overdose

The drug delivery service that allegedly sold narcotics to Vine and Trivia HQ co-founder Colin Kroll, resulting in his overdose death, is at the center of a round of arrests made in New York City. Six people were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Kroll was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 16, 2018 of an apparent overdose. He was just 34 years-old. The indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York alleges that a drug delivery service called “Mike’s Candyshop” conspired to distribute cocaine and heroin.

Homeland Security Investigations special agent Peter C. Fitzhugh said, “This illicit enterprise allegedly allowed people to order heroin and cocaine to their doorstep simply by calling the business phone number with the same convenience as if they were ordering a pizza.”

The indictment alleges that even after Kroll’s overdose death, the organization continued to deliver illegal drugs and changed its number several times to avoid detection. “Allegedly, even after they realized the potency of the drugs they were distributing and selling, the defendants continued to sell their poison,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said.

Ariel Tavarez, Christian Baez, Luis Meson, Gregoris Martinez, Kevin Grullon and Joiffrey Urena were the men arrested in connection with the criminal enterprise and are expected to appear in court next Thursday.

Kroll isn’t specifically named in the indictment, it instead refers just to “Victim 1,” but both ABC News and TMZ report that it is in reference in Kroll. The indictment says “Victim 1” was found in his apartment surrounded by drug paraphernalia and that the phone number for Mike’s Candyshop was found in the victim’s text messages.

On the day that Kroll was found dead, his Trivia HQ co-founder took to Twitter to remember his friend and colleague. “So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll. My thoughts & prayers go out to his loved ones,” Rus Yusupov wrote. “I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother.”

Trivia HQ had become a huge hit on the internet in the months leading up to Kroll’s death. The online trivia game was drawing more than 1 million players each game.