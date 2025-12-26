Claude Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

Claude has died just months after his big 30th birthday celebration.

The beloved albino alligator was a mainstay at the California Academy of Sciences since 2008, becoming an icon in the reptile world and a San Francisco staple. He even inspired a children’s book, Claude: The True Story of a White Alligator by Emma Bland Smith and Jennifer M. Potter.

The museum announced Claude’s death in a Dec. 2 statement. They later disclosed the reptile, the oldest known albino alligator, died of “extensive liver cancer with evidence of liver failure, as well as signs of systemic infection.”

“Claude’s dedicated care team had been monitoring him closely in recent weeks due to a waning appetite, and he was recently moved behind-the-scenes to undergo treatment for a suspected infection,” the institution explained. “He received the best possible care from the Steinhart Aquarium veterinarian and animal care teams. This heartbreaking outcome is not what we hoped for.”

Albino alligator “Claude” in his enclosure at the California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, California, September 2, 2023. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Further disclosing the process of veterinary care given to Claude — the subject of a big “hatchday” celebration in September — the updated cause of death messaged explained that, “Treatment options were limited and likely would have had minimal success. It is often difficult to diagnose health issues in apex predators due to their propensity to hide illness, and Claude’s behavior was normal until just a few weeks before his death. A change in the color and texture of Claude’s skin was the clearest sign of his declining health, and prompted immediate action by his care team.”

Bart Shepherd, Senior Director of Steinhart Aquarium at the facility, also addressed the sad findings in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

“At least it was a definite answer, and we knew there was nothing we could have done differently,” he said.

Politician Nancy Pelosi also addressed the reptile’s death, saying, “San Francisco is heartbroken by the loss of Claude—our city’s distinguished albino alligator who was taken from us in his prime at just 30. Claude was a cold-blooded icon of [California Academy of Sciences] who connected millions to the wonders of science. Our city won’t be the same without him!”