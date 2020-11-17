Cinnabon to Sell Its Frosting by the Pint for the First Time

✖

Cinnabon is making the holiday season even sweeter. For the very first time, the bakery restaurant is selling its signature cream cheese frosting by the pint, "bringing the warmth of Cinnabon to classic holiday recipes and gatherings" near you.

The chain made the major announcement on Instagram Monday, teasing fans by asking if they "like our frosting?" The frosting is most commonly used on Cinnabon’s mouth-watering cinnamon rolls, as well as several other treats, and has been the thing of much fanfare for years. Fans can now get the drizzling of frosting in a much larger quantity, Cinnabon writing, "You'll LOVE our NEW limited edition Signature Frosting Pint!"

The topping is being sold at a price starting at $5.99 at Cinnabon's 900 U.S. locations and via food delivery providers. The pint of frosting is limited-edition, meaning that you shouldn't expect it to be a permanent thing. Karyn Sarago, chief marketing officer for Cinnabon, said the release of the frosting is perfect for the holiday season.

"More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time," Sarago said in a press release. "Cinnabon fans know our signature frosting makes our classic cinnamon rolls and holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon roll oh-so-craveable – and now fans can bring that same frosting home as the perfect accompaniment to holiday cooking, baking and holiday movie watching, to enhance the simple pleasures, smells, tastes and homemade love that make this time of year so special."

Fans are certainly excited. On the chain's Instagram post, they erupted with cheers, one person commenting, "Yeeeesssss" alongside heart eye emojis. Another said that they were going to pick up their pint "today." Somebody else jokingly asked, "do yall carry this in one of them 5 gallon paint buckets? Asking for myself."

Given that amount of frosting being sold is far more than what customers receive in the drizzling on their cinnamon roll, Cinnabon even released a few recipes to give people ideas on how to put that frosting to use. The recipes include frosting filled cookies, frosting swirled brownies, frosting topped sweet potatoes, frosting snowballs, and savory frosting herb cheese balls, all of which would be perfect for holiday dinners. You can view the recipes by clicking here.