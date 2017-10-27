The Ultra Bizarre Way the CIA Plotted to Kill Fidel Castro

In the newly released JFK documents, there are also a series of files revealing bizarre plans and schemes concocted by the CIA to kill Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Some of the more outlandish ideas including giving Castro, who was a diving enthusiast, a contaminated wetsuit or loading a “spectacular” seashell with explosives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: National Archives Releases JFK Assassination Records

One document details the wetsuit scheme “to have General Donovan, who was negotiating with Fidel Castro for the release of the Bay of Pigs prisoners, give Fidel Castro a contaminated skindiving suit.”

“The CIA plan was to dust the inside of the suit with a fungus producing madera foot, a disabling and chronic skin disease, and also contaminating the suit with tuberculosis bacilli in the breathing apparatus,” the document reads, according to Daily Mail.

Another elaborate plot to assassinate Castro that the CIA discussed was preparing a “booby-trap spectacular seashell which would be submerged in an area where Castro often skindived.”

“The seashell would be loaded with explosives to blow apart when the shell was lifted,” the file reads.

The CIA later scrapped the plan after conducting further research into the idea of planting an explosive seashell.

More: Key Secret Service Agent Reveals Details About JFK Assassination Documents Coming

“No shell in the Caribbean area large enough to hold a sufficient amount of explosive which was spectacular enough to attract the attention of Castro,” the file reads.

In the JFK files, which were published on the National Archives website on Thursday night, another report revealed that President Kennedy’s brother, then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy, learned that the CIA attempted to pay an Italian mafioso to kill Castro.

Robert explained to the FBI that the CIA tasked an operative with approaching Sicilian-American gangster, Sam Giancana, “with a proposition of paying $150,000 to hire some gunman to go into Cuba and kill Castro.”

In the report, Robert detailed the risks with propositioning a mafia member to do the CIA’s bidding.

“Attorney General Kennedy stated that the CIA should never undertake the use of mafia people again without first checking with the Department of Justice because it would be difficult to prosecute such people in the future,” the file reads.

This wasn’t the only time the CIA tried to work alongside mobsters. Another plan to kill Castro involved having a gang member drop a poisoned pill in his drink.

“The Phase I plans involved the preparation of poison botulism pills by the CIA, the delivery of those pills to organized crime figures, who in turn were to get the pills delivered to contacts they had in Cuba, who in turn were to get the pills into the hands of someone who could place them in a beverage to be drunk by the Premier Castro,” the document states.