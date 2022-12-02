Christmas Reindeer Toy Recalled

Parents who were counting on buying their kids a reindeer toy this Christmas may be out of luck. Product Safety reports that a recall has been placed on the Nouveau Christmas Reindeer toy. Per the report, it's a hazard due to the eyes and pompom on the hat being easily removed.

The eyes and pompoms may cause a choking hazard for young children. Return the Reindeer to a local Mitre 10 or Hammer Hardware Store for a refund or put it out of the reach of children. It's not the only item centering around the joyous holiday that has been recalled this season.

Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the country's government agency comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the recall Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. Plum Puddigs. The company's Plum Puddings were mislabeled as Christmas Caramels or Gingerbread Chocolates, with the packaging featuring Best Before dates of "JUL 2023" with batch code "209.22." Also impacted by the recall is Best Before date "OCT 2023" with batch code "293.22." No other products are included in the recall as of the date listed.

The recall was issued due to the mislabeling error, which resulted in Plum Puddings being packaged in labeling for Christmas Caramels or Gingerbread Chocolates. As a result, the products were sold in packaging that did not list almonds in the ingredients. Almonds, a tree nut, pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them. Tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies. Symptoms of an allergy range in level of severity, and can include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare cases, consumption of products containing tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing and sometimes death. The packaging also did not list alcohol as an ingredient.

Due to the severe risk, health officials have urged consumers with an almond allergy or intolerance not to consume the recalled product. They can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.