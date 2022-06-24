Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.

For consumers who have purchased the products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, the company encourages all to not eat them. Instead, the company is instructing consumers to return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the business at info@keatschocolatier.co.uk or 02032394088.

Per Mayo Clinic, a milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children specifically. A reaction is caused simply by consuming milk. Symptoms of the reaction include hives, wheezing, itching around the lips, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, coughing, and vomiting. Other symptoms can include abdominal cramps, runny nose, and diarrhea that may include blood, may take longer to develop. In some cases, milk can cause anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical help. Symptoms range from mild to severe, depending on the patient.

Multiple food recalls have occurred in the past few months alone. Some include pizza, pork sausages, salmon, sandwiches, ice cream, pasta, and even dog food.