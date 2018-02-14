Chloe Kim, 17-Year-Old U.S. Gold Medalist, Called NSFW Term by Ogling Radio Host

Chloe Kim topped the podium in the Winter Olympics women’s snowboard halfpipe event at 17 years old, but a Barstool Sports radio host was more concerned about the countdown to her age of consent.

While discussing Kim, the Team USA teenager who earned a near-perfect score on Tuesday to take gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea personalities on “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden” opted to objectify the young athlete during a stunning on-air conversation.

In the broadcast featuring co-host Patrick Connor and comedian Brody Stevens, the pair first recalled her name’s similarity to the Kardashian sisters.

“I’m on Twitter, I see Chloe Kim, I’m thinking Khloe Kardashian, Kim [Kardashian] — I don’t want to deal with that. So I missed out on the whole Chloe Kim thing. But it’s a good story. She’s into it, a little kid — I’m inspired by it,” Stevens began.

“Chloe Kim, famous for riding a very different board than Kim Kardashian,” Braden, a former Oakland Athletics player, added.

Then, the hosts turned their attention to Kim’s age — and things quickly turned disturbing.

“No doubt, and in fact just to keep it on that tip, her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going,” Connor said, referencing the “Dazed and Confused” character. “‘That’s what I like about them high school girls.’”

“I love it P-Con, I’m right there with you,” Stevens said.

“She’s fine as hell!” Connor said. “If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”

The cringe-worthy moments played out on the radio show’s second episode and were captured by Deadspin. While both Barstool Sports and Connor initially responded to backlash by attacking the outlet and reporter for uncovering the audio, Connor has since issued an apology for the insensitive comments.

“Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed,” he wrote on Twitter. “My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot.”

As for Kim, she’s too busy tweeting about snacks in between her gold medal-winning Olympic runs to pay any mind to the disgusting drama.