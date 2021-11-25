Chick-fil-A Hoodwinks Macy’s Parade Viewers With a Heartwarming Disney-esque Commercial

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade viewers were thrown for a loop when an adorable Disney-styled animated holiday commercial turned out to be a Chick-fil-a commercial. As the dozens of balloons and floats made their way down West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square Thursday morning, an adorable 2-minute-long short film played, titled Stories of Evergreen Hills.

The commercial that spurred all the chatter on social media follows Sam, the main character in Chick-fil-A’s 2019 and 2020 holiday short films, who, along with her friend CeCe, embarks on a whimsical adventure at The Whoopsery after she accidentally breaks a Christmas ornament. At The Whoopsery, every kitchen mix-up is transformed into an extraordinary treat. In a press release, Ashley Callahan, senior director of integrated creative at Chick-fil-A, Inc., said, “we want to encourage people to see all the messy, not social media worthy, real-life experiences as opportunities to embrace all of it and not miss the wonderful moments we’re in with the people we love. We hope this year’s film will inspire more people to find joy when things don’t go as planned and, to steal a line from our new favorite baker, turn ‘whoops into wonderful.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The airing of Stories of Evergreen Hills during the Macy’s Parade marked the short film’s on-air debut before it will go on to air in movie theaters through Christmas Eve. The adorable commercial, however, confused many, who were not expecting the film to be from Chick-fil-A. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.

‘Whiplash’

https://twitter.com/ChickfilA/status/1458147610087284744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The whiplash of watching a lavishly produced and disney-esque CG animated commercial being an advertisement for f-n chick-fil-a,” wrote one Macy’s Parade viewer.

‘Almost made me fall off my couch’

https://twitter.com/entropytwt/status/1463889726881030144?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That chick fil a one almost made me fall off my couch like what,” tweeted one person, with another person responding, “SAME. My dad and I legit just looked at each other like ‘I’m sorry who.’”

‘So mad’

https://twitter.com/RarityJay/status/1463889849056903169?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“There was just this really cute and heartwarming two minute story and I was emotionally invested and then it was for chick fil a,” quipped somebody else. “I’m so mad at myself.”

‘Wrecked me’

https://twitter.com/MCDillon4/status/1463889815984914434?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Ok that Chick-fil-A commercial just wrecked me,” tweeted one person. “Still f- that whole company, but that commercial.”

‘Highly unexpected’

https://twitter.com/Teresa7277/status/1463904871023849475?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Chick fil a killed it with the Christmas commercial,” commented one Parade viewer. “Though it was highly unexpected.”

‘Wow’

https://twitter.com/missberlyreads/status/1463889839749799942?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m never gonna get over that Chick-fil-A cartoon ad,” added somebody else. “Wow.”

‘Dirty tricks’

https://twitter.com/IlanaKeller/status/1463889730261630989?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Are we not gonna talk about that chick-fil-a commercial that played during the parade that was like 2-3 mins and had nothing to do with chick-fil-a,” asked one person.