Chick-Fil-A Employee Leaks How Nuggets Are Made, and Fans Have Thoughts

TikTok has created some pretty memorable clips since its inception. Yet, no one could have foreseen what would happen when one Chick-fil-A employee, as claimed on the account dxxdxx7, uploaded some behind-the-scenes footage of how the fast food chain’s nuggets are made. Approaching 13 million views, the video was eventually taken down but not before taking on a life of its own across social media.

When it comes to food being produced at these establishments, many people often don’t want to see how things are made. In this case, though, the TikTok video showed real chicken being used in the process and then dumped into a basket that contains milk wash liquid then covered in seasoning and fried until it’s ready.

Many viewers quickly breathed a sigh of relief when they realized that real chicken was being used, something that isn’t always true in the fast food industry. Others were a little confused, believing that there was something more secretive involved in the process, bringing questions to whether or not what was seen in the video is actually the full picture. With a varying mix of reactions, here are some of the most notable responses to the viral Chick-fil-A TikTok video.