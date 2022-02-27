Chick-fil-A Announces Major Expansion

Despite reports of closures due to the labor shortage, Chick-fil-A recently announced a major expansion. The fast-food company will be opening up a fourth distribution center in Antioch, TN, creating a new supply hub for stores in the southeast. The distribution center will be operational later this year, and Chick-fil-A will invest $16.3 million and create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

Many in Tennessee are excited about this new economic growth opportunity. “Tennessee’s central location, skilled workforce, and strong business climate make our state a great fit for national companies like Chick-fil-A,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “We welcome Chick-fil-A’s decision to expand operations in Tennessee and look forward to their success in the years ahead.”

Chick-fil-A is also thrilled to usher in this new business chapter. “We are excited to open a company operated distribution center in the greater Nashville area to serve Chick-fil-A restaurants as they face growing consumer demand and supply chain complexity,” said Josh Grote, executive director of distribution operations at Chick-fil-A Supply. “This investment will be vital as we continue innovating new solutions to address the unique needs of Chick-fil-A franchise operators, licensees, and their teams.”

Despite garnering backlash over their conservative values, Chick-fil-A has continued to grow in recent years, with 2,700 locations in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Tennessee officials hope that this enterprising spirit meshes well in the Nashville area. “With nearly 14,000 distribution and logistics companies across the state, Tennessee is primed to welcome a nationally recognized brand like Chick-fil-A to Davidson County,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We are thrilled that Chick-fil-A has selected Antioch as the site for its newest distribution center and thank this company for its investment in Tennessee.”