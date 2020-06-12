Chicago Police Officers Caught Napping, Making Coffee and Popcorn While Looting Occurred During George Floyd Protests

Chicago police officers reportedly got caught napping, and making coffee and popcorn for themselves while rioting and looting occurred in the city. The incident came on June 1, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, which had taken place the week prior. USA Today reports that about 13 officers in total were caught on camera.

The incident took place at the campaign offices of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, on the South Side of Chicago. The office had been burglarized earlier in the day. The tape of the officers reportedly picked up around 1 A.M., revealing that the group was comprised of three supervisors and 10 other officers. In the footage, the officers could been seen sitting around, using their phones, and one was even asleep on a couch. Rush has since blasted the officers for "violating (his) personal space."

"They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave, while looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight, within their reach," Rush said. "They did not care about what was happening to business people, to this city. They didn’t care. They absolutely didn’t care." Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also commented on the video, saying that the officers were "having a little hangout for themselves while small businesses on the South Side were looted and burned, while their colleagues were getting bottles thrown at their heads."

Lightfoot stated that Rush first brought the video to her on Wednesday. "We should all be disgusted, and we should all feel hurt and betrayed, in this moment of all moments," she said. "The officers in this incident, and others we’ve seen in the past weeks, have demonstrated a total disregard for their colleagues, for the badge and for those they’re sworn to serve and protect." Lightfoot went on to say that the incident would be investigated to determine if the officers had committed any crime.

David Brown, the city's new Police Superintendent, has issued an apology to Rush, on behalf of the city. Brown firmly stated the officers would be held accountable for their actions, and inaction. "If you sleep during a riot, what do you do on a regular shift?" Brown said. "What makes you comfortable enough that a supervisor won’t hold you accountable? Supervisors need to step up or step out. I’m not playing." Lightfoot added that "not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and act like nothing ever happened."