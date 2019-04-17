Chewy Chips Ahoy Recalled for Having ‘Unexpected Solidified Ingredient’

Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies have been recalled for containing an “unexpected solidified ingredient,” the snack’s parent company announced on Tuesday.

Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling 13-ounce packages of the cookies after receiving reports of the ingredient in some packages, and the recall extends throughout the country. It applies to Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with “best when used by” dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019 and 15SEP2019. The dates can be found on the top left side of the package near the lift tab. The recalled packages have a retail UPC of 0 44000 03223 4.

In addition to the recall, there have been some reports of possible “adverse health effects,” though the company did not describe the effects mentioned. Mondelēz is warning customers not to eat the affected cookies and to contact the company at 844-366-1171 for more information. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

No other Chips Ahoy products are included in the recall.

The last few months have strung along with quite a few consumer recalls, including a massive alert from Tyson Foods, which recalled 70,000 pounds of chicken strips after it was discovered they may contain pieces of metal.

According to a news release published on Tyson Foods’ website, a total of 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products produced on November 30, 2018 have voluntarily been recalled after consumers complained of “extraneous materials” found in the food.

Products included in the recall include Tyson fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce bags (case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318), Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags (case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422), and Spare Time fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in a 20-pound case (case code 3348CNQ03).

All affected products have a use-by date of November 30, 2019 and bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package. The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide as well as for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington.

The recall from Tyson comes just two months after the company voluntarily recalled an estimated 36,420 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets “out of an abundance of caution” after a number of consumers claimed “they had found small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets.”

