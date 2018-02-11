Hustler, Adult Film Stars Slam Chelsea Handler for Comparing Adult Entertainers to Child Molesters

Comedian Chelsea Handler took to Twitter on Saturday to harshly criticize Donald Trump, but her tweets wound up getting her in some hot water with one of the most well-known adult entertainment magazines.

Handler’s tweet referenced Trump’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels as well as his recent response to White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter’s domestic abuse accusations.

“There is an entire generation of children who’s first memory of their President is a man who supports child molestors, wife beaters, Russian hacking, and porn stars,” Handler tweeted. “It is our responsibility to make that a memory and not a consistency. We all have a moral obligation. Keep going.”

While her tweet was clearly targeted at Trump, Larry Flynt’s magazine Hustler quickly noticed that adult film stars were being looped in with child molesters and wife beaters, which they took exception to.

“You dare put Porn stars in the same category as child molestors?” Hustler’s twitter account wrote in response. “Wtf thought you were way more hip than this your attitude is no better than people who compare gays to child molestors! Our men and women work hard to entertain in a safe legal way..”

This prompted a flurry of tweets from various adult film stars.

“Pornstars on the same level of child molesters & wife beaters? How dare you shame us & continue the stigma that goes along with our industry,” Riley Reid tweeted. “Most of us are hard working, honest, liberated, independent woman. We deserve support from our families & our country.”

“Wow. I’m a bit floored by this,” Alana Evans wrote. “To be compared to child molestors, wife beaters, and people who rigged our election is pretty messed up. Given that I’m tied to the Trump situation, I couldn’t be more offended by the words of a woman I once looked up to.”

By “tied to the Trump situation” Evans was referencing that she claims she was invited up to a hotel room with both Trump and Daniels.

“Very Ignorant on your Part…Pornstars are in The Entertainment Business and pay Taxes just like you do…Stick to telling bad Jokes… Hun,” adult film actor Jessy Jones wrote.

In a rather explicit tweet, adult film actress Sophie Dee pointed out that Handler had previously done a photoshoot with Playboy back in 2009.

Handler has not responded to the backlash on her Twitter account.