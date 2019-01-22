Chelsea Clinton Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Husband Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton announced that she is pregnant on Tuesday afternoon.

The only daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is expecting baby No. 3, according to her latest tweet. The author got online on Tuesday to share the big news with her followers, adding that her family is excited to welcome its newest member.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” Clinton wrote. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”



Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, married in 2010. They have a 4-year-old daughter named Charlotte and a 2-year-old son named Aidan. Their ranks will be growing again later this year, though when exactly Clinton is due remains to be seen.

Fans and friends were ecstatic for the former first daughter. They replied to Clinton with congratulations and well-wishes, and she took the time to answer many of them as well.

“Congratulations to you and yours, Chelsea!” wrote former Clinton campaign adviser Charlotte Clymer. “This is wonderful news.”

“Mazal Tov,” added TV producer Andy Lassner. “You’re a great human and a great mommy.”

“Congratulations!!! [Hillary Clinton] and [Bill Clinton] must be thrilled too!!” added another fan.

“Thank you! They are,” Clinton answered with a smiley face.

It sounds like 2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for Clinton, who recently announced back in December that she has another children’s book coming out soon. Clinton’s fifth book, Don’t Let Them Disappear, is due out in April, giving her little time to promote it between then and her summertime due date.

The book is meant to educate children about endangered animals. It documents 12 different endangered species and explains how their extinction can be prevented. The book was illustrated by Gianna Marino, and it will be published by Penguin Random House.

Some of the species covered in the book include whales and tigers, according to a report by The Hill. Other, lesser-known creatures are included as well, and Clinton hopes that by introducing kids to the issue at a young age, she can help keep them alive.

Clinton’s previous children’s books include Start Now! You Can Make a Difference, which encourages children to take an interest in activism, and She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World. Last year, she published a follow up called She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History, taking a more global viewpoint of feminism.