Cheerleading Coach Vigiland D'Haiti Accused of Heinous Crimes

✖

A Florida cheerleading coach was arrested on March 27 for allegedly molesting children. Vigiland D'Haiti, 39, is accused of molesting multiple victims between 14 and 15 years old. Last week, D'Haiti's attorney said was wrongly accused of the heinous crimes.

Winter Garden police arrested D'Haiti on a Lake County warrant for arrest on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims between 12 and 15 years old. He was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond. Police later released a video of his arrest, reports ClickOrlando.

Clermont police said they learned of the allegations in January after three alleged victims came forward, reports ClickOrlando. During a news conference on March 30, Sgt. Erin Razo said one victim was 14 years old, and the other two were 15 years old when D'Haiti allegedly molested them. D'Haiti is co-owner and head coach of Rush Allstars and served as a judge for Pop Warner Nationals, according to the World Cheer Center's website. Razo said D'Haiti has not worked at World Cheer Center since they learned of the allegations. The incidents happened at the gym.

"We've got to be mindful that when we put our children in these types of situations that it's our responsibility to watch them, ensure that they're safe," Razo said Wednesday. "You know, you do trust those individuals that you're leaving your children with because that's what they're doing. They're coaching children." Claremont police urged anyone with further information to come forward.

D'Haiti coached at several gyms and high schools in Central Florida and beyond, police said. Orange County Public Schools also confirmed he was a teacher at the district. He was hired in August 2005, the district said in a statement. He was put on administrative leave in January pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

D'Haiti allegedly inappropriately touched the three teenagers at the gym and communicated with them on Facebook and Snapchat, police said, reports WESH. "Mr. D'Haiti would touch...hip, butt...when he hugged," the arrest report reads. "Vigiland would Snapchat...and say things such as 'you don't love me?' and 'you're my favorite.'"

Last week, D'Haiti's attorney, Mark Longwell, told Fox 35 Orlando his client has been falsely accused and denies the allegations. "He is horrified by the allegations," Longwell said. "He's in a line of work where he works with minors, and his livelihood and his reputation are being destroyed by these allegations, which maybe that was the point of all of this."

D'Haiti and his wife have owned Rush All-Stars for over two decades, Longwell said. Cheerleading is a physical sport, so Longwell said D'Haiti might have touched students, but not in a sexual way. The attorney said that the gym is also "open," so everyone can see what everyone is doing.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.