High School and College Wrestling Coach Charged With Heinous Crimes Against Children

A former middle school teacher from New Jersey who coached wrestling at multiple schools is facing additional sex crime charges, according to WPG Talk Radio. John Denuto was charged with sexual assault of a teenager, possession of child pornography, photographing a child in a sex act and child engagement last year. The prosecutor's office in Middlesex County and Sayreville police indicated that Denuto had possession of more "child sexual exploitative material."

On Thursday, Denuto, 44, was indicted on aggravated criminal sexual contact, child endangerment, invasion of privacy, witness tampering and hindering apprehension counts, according to prosecutors. It comes after it was determined that Denuto allegedly photographed seven other victims without their knowledge and inappropriately touched five of them.

According to Denuto's attorney, the former coach has denied all allegations. He previously coached at Union College but was fired after being arrested. He then suspended with pay from his teaching position at Sayreville Middle School. He was transferred to the middle school from Sayreville High School in 2009 after accusations of abusive coaching techniques and inappropriate conversations about his sex life.

“Since the safety and well-being of our students is and has always been our highest priority, we are shocked and deeply troubled by what has occurred and are currently cooperating fully with law enforcement,” Sayreville Public Schools Superintendent Richard R. Labbe said in a statement last year. “As required by state law, Mr. Denuto will be suspended with pay effective immediately pending the outcome of this criminal investigation. Unfortunately, we are not permitted to comment further on this matter so that we do not impede the current criminal investigation or violate the rights of our employee.”

Denuto has been associated with more than two dozen schools and clubs in the area. Some of the schools he worked for were South Brunswick, Woodbridge, Bishop Ahr (now St. Thomas Aquinas), St. John Vianne, Monroe, Middletown North, Ocean Township, Piscataway and Seton Hall Prep.