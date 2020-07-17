Jeffrey Epstein's Florida Estate Vandalized: 'Gone But Not Forgiven'

Property belonging to the late Jeffrey Epstein has been defaced with graffiti. Bright red letters were found painted on the gate leading to his estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday.

The words "Gone But Not Forgiven" were painted in stenciled block letters, as noted by The Palm Beach Post. A Palm Beach police spokesman wasn't available to comment, though the outlet notes that this is the second time someone has left graffiti on the gates of the lakefront house. Epstein was arrested in July of 2019 on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. Though he was found dead in his jail cell a month later, which was ruled as a suicide.

Epstein's name has come to the forefront once again following the arrest of his former girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell by the FBI on July 2. Maxwell, who'd unsuccessfully been attempting to evade the authorities, is facing four counts of sex trafficking and two counts of perjury, stemming from her time in Epstein's orbit. Maxwell is currently being housed at a Brooklyn detention center without bail, as prosecutors believe she is an "extreme flight risk," due to her wealth.

Maxwell broke down in tears when being denied bail, which also denied her request to ride out her pre-trial time in a luxury hotel in the New York City area until her tentative trial date in July 2021. She's also been moved from cell-to-cell behind bars, so as to avoid any possibility of her being killed while incarcerated, as well as being given paper clothes to avoid any possible suicide attempts.

Attorney Daniel Kaiser, who represents two of Epstein's victims, painted a vivid picture of her operation in an interview with Fox Nation's A Ghislaine Maxwell Investigation with Nancy Grace. "Ms. Maxwell was the ring leader," Kaiser proclaimed. "She was the architect of the sex ring that went on for decades. Without Ms. Maxwell's participation, without her planning, without her complicity in the sex ring, in terms of the grooming and the recruiting and the hiding of the ring, none of this would have occurred. Without Ms. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein would not have gotten away with molesting girls for decades. The conspiracy, the ongoing sex trafficking conspiracy, is not possible."

Kaiser's remarks echo TV host Christopher Mason, who's known Maxwell for decades. Speaking to The Daily Mail not long after her arrest, Mason said that "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come," and that she "wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance."